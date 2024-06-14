Premier League: Everton captain Seamus Coleman signs a one-year contract extension

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has signed a one-year contract extension to stay at the Merseyside club for what is expected to be the team’s final season at Goodison Park.

The 35-year-old Ireland right-back has played nearly 15 full seasons for the Toffees, having joined in January 2009 from Sligo Rovers for just 60,000 pounds (INR 63 Lakhs).

“It’s such a big year coming up for the club — the massive history that we all have — and of course our last season at Goodison Park,” Coleman said Friday in the Premier League club’s announcement.

“It’s going to be a special and emotional season, and I’m over the moon that I’m going to be part of that.” The Irishman’s contract was set to expire this summer. His 422 appearances for Everton is 13th all-time in club history.

Everton avoided relegation last season despite two separate points deductions for breaching Premier League spending rules.

Ownership questions linger, however, after a proposed takeover by American investment firm 777 Partners collapsed this month.

Everton is due to move into its new waterfront stadium in time for the 2025-26 season.