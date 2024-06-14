MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Everton captain Seamus Coleman signs a one-year contract extension

Seasoned campaigner Coleman signs a one-year contract extension to stay at Everton, for what will be the club’s final season at the iconic Goodison Park.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 18:43 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

PTI
The Irish right-back has played nearly 15 full seasons for the club, appearing 422 times.
The Irish right-back has played nearly 15 full seasons for the club, appearing 422 times. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The Irish right-back has played nearly 15 full seasons for the club, appearing 422 times. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has signed a one-year contract extension to stay at the Merseyside club for what is expected to be the team’s final season at Goodison Park.

The 35-year-old Ireland right-back has played nearly 15 full seasons for the Toffees, having joined in January 2009 from Sligo Rovers for just 60,000 pounds (INR 63 Lakhs).

“It’s such a big year coming up for the club — the massive history that we all have — and of course our last season at Goodison Park,” Coleman said Friday in the Premier League club’s announcement.

“It’s going to be a special and emotional season, and I’m over the moon that I’m going to be part of that.” The Irishman’s contract was set to expire this summer. His 422 appearances for Everton is 13th all-time in club history.

Everton avoided relegation last season despite two separate points deductions for breaching Premier League spending rules.

Ownership questions linger, however, after a proposed takeover by American investment firm 777 Partners collapsed this month.

Everton is due to move into its new waterfront stadium in time for the 2025-26 season.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

