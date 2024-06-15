Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho on Saturday lashed out at the current Selecao squad selected for the upcoming Copa America 2024, branding them the “worst team” and said he will not watch the national team’s matches.

In an Instagram post, the World Cup-winner slammed the Brazilian squad in Portuguese.

“This is a sad moment for those who love Brazilian soccer. It’s getting hard to find the spirit to watch the games. This is perhaps one of the worst teams in recent years, it has no respectable leaders, only average players for the majority. I’ve been following football since I was a kid, long before I thought about becoming a player, and I’ve never seen a situation as bad as this. Lack of love for the shirt, lack of grit and the most important of all: football,” the 41-year-old said on the Instagram post.

“I’ll repeat, our performance has been one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. Such a shame. I therefore declare my resignation. I will not watch any CONMEBOL Copa America game, nor celebrate any victory,” he added in the clip from his interview with the YouTube channel ‘Cartoloucos’ which released on Friday.

The Brazil squad is coached by Dorival Junior, who took over in January and has been in charge for only two friendlies and his squad for Copa so far provided little evidence of his plans. The Selecao will be without its star player Neymar, who is out with an ACL injury.

The five-time World Cup winning nation will bank on the form of Real Madrid duo of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Brazil is in Group D in the Copa America and will face Costa Rica, Paraguay and Colombia.