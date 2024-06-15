MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Ronaldinho slams Brazil national team, vows to boycott matches

The World Cup-winner talked about what he believes the team is lacking right before the start of Copa America 2024.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 22:37 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ronaldinho Gaúcho oin action.
FILE PHOTO: Ronaldinho Gaúcho oin action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ronaldinho Gaúcho oin action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho on Saturday lashed out at the current Selecao squad selected for the upcoming Copa America 2024, branding them the “worst team” and said he will not watch the national team’s matches.

In an Instagram post, the World Cup-winner slammed the Brazilian squad in Portuguese.

“This is a sad moment for those who love Brazilian soccer. It’s getting hard to find the spirit to watch the games. This is perhaps one of the worst teams in recent years, it has no respectable leaders, only average players for the majority. I’ve been following football since I was a kid, long before I thought about becoming a player, and I’ve never seen a situation as bad as this. Lack of love for the shirt, lack of grit and the most important of all: football,” the 41-year-old said on the Instagram post.

“I’ll repeat, our performance has been one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. Such a shame. I therefore declare my resignation. I will not watch any CONMEBOL Copa America game, nor celebrate any victory,” he added in the clip from his interview with the YouTube channel ‘Cartoloucos’ which released on Friday.

The Brazil squad is coached by Dorival Junior, who took over in January and has been in charge for only two friendlies and his squad for Copa so far provided little evidence of his plans. The Selecao will be without its star player Neymar, who is out with an ACL injury.

The five-time World Cup winning nation will bank on the form of Real Madrid duo of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Brazil is in Group D in the Copa America and will face Costa Rica, Paraguay and Colombia.

Related stories

Related Topics

Copa America /

Copa America 2024 /

Ronaldinho /

Dorival Junior /

Neymar /

Rodrygo /

Vinicius Jr

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays toss in Antigua; England’s Super Eight qualification in jeopardy
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Spain vs Croatia score, ESP 3-0 CRO, Euro 2024 updates: Goals from Carvajal, Ruiz, Morata keep La Roja in comfortable lead in second half
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Ronaldinho slams Brazil national team, vows to boycott matches
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2024: What will happen if England vs Namibia match is washed out due to rain?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: India enters Super Eight unbeaten after rain washes out match against Canada
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Ronaldinho slams Brazil national team, vows to boycott matches
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs Croatia, Euro 2024: Lamine Yamal and Alvaro Morata make history; Modric rubs shoulders with Ronaldo; Top talking points
    Team Sportstar
  3. POL vs NED, EURO 2024: Injury woes keep major stars out as Netherlands faces Poland in Group D opener
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Spain’s Lamine Yamal becomes youngest player ever to play in European Championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Spain vs Croatia score, ESP 3-0 CRO, Euro 2024 updates: Goals from Carvajal, Ruiz, Morata keep La Roja in comfortable lead in second half
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays toss in Antigua; England’s Super Eight qualification in jeopardy
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Spain vs Croatia score, ESP 3-0 CRO, Euro 2024 updates: Goals from Carvajal, Ruiz, Morata keep La Roja in comfortable lead in second half
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Ronaldinho slams Brazil national team, vows to boycott matches
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2024: What will happen if England vs Namibia match is washed out due to rain?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: India enters Super Eight unbeaten after rain washes out match against Canada
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment