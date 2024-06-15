Spain will clash against Croatia in a Euro 2024 Group B clash at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday.
The main referee will be Englishman Michael Oliver. His assistants are Stuart Burt and Dan Cook, the fourth official is Anthony Taylor, and the head of the VAR room is Stuart Attwell. All are also from England.
Earlier, Oliver had refereed five times in Croatia matches (Friendly matches against Korea in 2013 (4-0) and Brazil in 2018 (0-2) and the Nations League clash with Portugal at Poljud in 2020, where Portugal won 3-2).
The English referee has a FIFA badge since 2012. Since 2018, he has been a member of UEFA’s elite group of referees.
Complete list of match officials
Latest on Sportstar
- Argentina vs Guatemala Live Score: ARG 4 - 1 GUA; Lionel Messi scores again, goes level with Ali Daei
- Euro 2024: Spain vs Croatia predicted lineups, formation
- Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Spain vs Croatia Group B match?
- NEP vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa 115/7 in 20 overs; Nepal loses two wickets in chase
- Spain vs Croatia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE