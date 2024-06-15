MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Argentina vs Guatemala Live Score: Lionel Messi in action in Copa America warm-up match, Guatemala Lineup out

Argentina vs Guatemala Live Score: Follow the live score and updates from the International friendly between Argentina and Guatemala taking place at the FedEx field in Maryland.

Updated : Jun 15, 2024 04:49 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO - Argentina's Lionel Messi in action during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
FILE PHOTO - Argentina's Lionel Messi in action during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO - Argentina's Lionel Messi in action during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the International friendly between Argentina and Guatemala taking place at the FedEx field in Maryland.

  • June 15, 2024 04:30
    Contender Watch: Brazil held by the USA

    Copa America 2024: Brazil held 1-1 by USA in warm-up game

    Brazil drew 1-1 with the United States in a friendly in Orlando on Wednesday in a final tune-up for both sides ahead of the Copa America.

  • June 15, 2024 04:21
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When and where will the international friendly between Argentina and Guatemala kick-off?

    The international friendly between Argentina and Guatemala will kick-off at 5:30 AM IST on Saturday, June 14, at the FedEx Stadium in Maryland.

    Where to watch international friendly between Argentina and Guatemala in India?

    Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast or live streaming of the match in India. You can follow the match on the Sportstar website.

  • June 15, 2024 04:11
    Stay Tuned

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the pre-Copa America 2024 friendly between Guatemala and Argentina. Stay Tuned for all live updates and commentary from the game. 

Related Topics

Argentina /

Lionel Messi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Guatemala Live Score: Lionel Messi in action in Copa America warm-up match, Guatemala Lineup out
    Team Sportstar
  2. NEP vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal wins the toss, opts to bowl first v South Africa; Shamsi replaces Maharaj
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Scotland highlights, GER 5-1 SCO, Euro 2024: Germans start campaign in style with a five-star win over 10-man Scots
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Germany starts European Championship with a bang, thrashes 10-man Scotland 5-1 in opener
    AFP
  5. Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024: Wirtz breaks records for Germany, top talking points in European Championship opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina vs Guatemala Live Score: Lionel Messi in action in Copa America warm-up match, Guatemala Lineup out
    Team Sportstar
  2. EURO 2024: Germany sets record with biggest win in opening game, after 5-1 victory against Scotland 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Germany starts European Championship with a bang, thrashes 10-man Scotland 5-1 in opener
    AFP
  4. EURO 2024: Why was Ryan Porteous given a straight red card in Germany vs Scotland?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024: Wirtz breaks records for Germany, top talking points in European Championship opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Guatemala Live Score: Lionel Messi in action in Copa America warm-up match, Guatemala Lineup out
    Team Sportstar
  2. NEP vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal wins the toss, opts to bowl first v South Africa; Shamsi replaces Maharaj
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Scotland highlights, GER 5-1 SCO, Euro 2024: Germans start campaign in style with a five-star win over 10-man Scots
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Germany starts European Championship with a bang, thrashes 10-man Scotland 5-1 in opener
    AFP
  5. Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024: Wirtz breaks records for Germany, top talking points in European Championship opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment