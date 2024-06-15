Argentina vs Guatemala Live Score: Lionel Messi in action in Copa America warm-up match, Guatemala Lineup out

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where will the international friendly between Argentina and Guatemala kick-off?

The international friendly between Argentina and Guatemala will kick-off at 5:30 AM IST on Saturday, June 14, at the FedEx Stadium in Maryland.

Where to watch international friendly between Argentina and Guatemala in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast or live streaming of the match in India. You can follow the match on the Sportstar website.