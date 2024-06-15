Euro 2024: Spain vs Croatia predicted lineups, formation

Spain will clash against Croatia in their opening match of the Euro 2024 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday.
Croatia will be keen on taking revenge against Spain, which defeated it in the UEFA Nations League final. Spain, on the other hand, will aim for a positive start in its journey for a potential third Euro title (after winning in 2008 and 2012).
Ahead of the opening clash, Sportstar predicts the starting 11 of the two teams.
Spain vs Croatia Predicted XI
Spain (4-3-3): Simon (GK): Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Grimaldo; Merino, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine, Morata, Williams
Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic (GK); Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric; Majer, Budimir, Kramaric
