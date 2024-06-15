Uganda registered the second-lowest team total in T20 World Cups during the match against New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Saturday.

Uganda was bowled out for 40 within 18.4 overs. The lowest score in T20 World Cups is 39, scored by the Netherlands against Sri Lanka in Chattogram in 2014 and Uganda against the West Indies in Guyana earlier this month.

Here is the list of lowest team totals in T20 World Cups