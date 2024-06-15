MagazineBuy Print

NEP vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal wins the toss, opts to bowl first v South Africa; Shamsi replaces Maharaj

SA vs NEP: Follow for all Live Score Updates from the T20 World Cup 2024 group stage match between South Africa and Nepal in Kingstown on Saturday.

Updated : Jun 15, 2024 04:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa players celebrate after their win against Bangladesh.
South Africa players celebrate after their win against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Adam Hunger/AP
infoIcon

South Africa players celebrate after their win against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Adam Hunger/AP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Updates of the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Nepal in Kingstown on Saturday.

NEP vs SA Toss Update

Nepal wins the toss and opts to field first.

Rohit Paudel reckons there will be some dew in the second innings, thus batting second will be easier.

Aiden Markram says he would have batted first. Tabraiz Shamsi replaces Keshav Maharaj.

Nepal Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara

South Africa Playing XI

Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi

Live streaming/telecast information:

The Nepal vs South Africa T20 World Cup match can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Star Sports Network

THE SQUADS

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

