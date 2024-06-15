Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Updates of the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Uganda happening in Tarouba on Saturday.
Playing XIs
Toss Update
Kane Williamson calls it right and New Zealand will bowl first against Uganda.
Live streaming/telecast information:
The NZ vs UGA T20 World Cup match can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Star Sports Network
THE SQUADS
New Zealand
Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
Uganda
Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel
Latest on Sportstar
- Hungary vs Switzerland LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview
- Euro 2024: Hungary vs Switzerland predicted lineups, formations
- NZ vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda loses seven wickets vs New Zealand; Boult, Ravindra pick two
- Lionel Messi scores brace against Guatemala to narrow lead against Cristiano Ronaldo before Copa America 2024
- Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Hungary vs Switzerland Group A match?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE