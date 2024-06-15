NZ vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda loses seven wickets vs New Zealand; Boult, Ravindra pick two

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Updates of the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Uganda happening in Tarouba on Saturday.

Playing XIs New Zealand - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Uganda - Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi (wk), Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam, Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta

Toss Update

Kane Williamson calls it right and New Zealand will bowl first against Uganda.

THE SQUADS

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Uganda

Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel