Euro 2024: Hungary vs Switzerland all time head-to-head record

Here are all the head-to-head stats of Euro 2024 Group A clash between Hungary vs Switzerland.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 07:10 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Hungary and Switzerland open their Euro 2024 campaigns on Saturday with points to prove after starkly contrasting form.
Hungary and Switzerland open their Euro 2024 campaigns on Saturday with points to prove after starkly contrasting form.
infoIcon

Hungary and Switzerland open their Euro 2024 campaigns on Saturday with points to prove after starkly contrasting form. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hungary and Switzerland open their Euro 2024 campaigns on Saturday with points to prove after starkly contrasting form, as they look to lay down some early markers for who will advance from the group stage.

Hungary has been oozing panache after an astonishing unbeaten run that lasted 20 months until last week and is a side the fragile Swiss would have preferred to avoid for an opener in which they desperately need a confidence boost.

Switzerland finished second in the easiest of the groups after a dismal, at times clumsy qualifying campaign, beating only Andorra in its last eight games and squandering leads late on in four of those matches, against Romania, Kosovo, twice, and Israel.

Hungary and Switzerland are joined by Scotland and hosts Germany in a Group A that the form guide indicates is wide open.

Read full preview HERE

HUNGARY VS SWITZERLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 46

Hungary: 30

Switzerland: 11

Draws: 5

HUNGARY VS SWITZERLAND PREVIOUS MATCHES

7 Oct 2017: Switzerland 5-2 Hungary (FIFA World Cup Qualification)
7 Oct 2016: Hungary 2-3 Switzerland (FIFA World Cup Qualification)
13 Feb 2002: Switzerland 2-1 Hungary (Four Nation Tournament, Cyprus)
18 Nov 1998: Hungary 2-0 Switzerland (International Friendly)
20 Aug 1997: Hungary 1-1 Switzerland (FIFA World Cup Qualification)

