Copa America 2024: Brazil held 1-1 by USA in warm-up game

Nine-time Copa America champion Brazil kicks off its Group D campaign against Costa Rica on June 24 before facing Paraguay and Colombia.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 11:31 IST , MEXICO CITY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
USA's Christian Pulisic (centre) celebrates after scoring against Brazil at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida.
USA’s Christian Pulisic (centre) celebrates after scoring against Brazil at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
USA's Christian Pulisic (centre) celebrates after scoring against Brazil at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Brazil drew 1-1 with the United States in a friendly in Orlando on Wednesday in a final tune-up for both sides ahead of Copa America 2024.

The US had been under pressure to deliver a performance after last weekend’s 5-1 loss to Colombia and the result marked just the second time in 20 matches it avoided defeat by the five-time World Cup winner.

“There was a lot of talk amongst the players after the 5-1 loss to Colombia,” U.S. keeper Matt Turner told TNT Sports.

“We need to know, friendly or not, it doesn’t matter, you’re the U.S., you’re going to play in Copa America, you’re going to play against South American teams that don’t like you very much and want to prove a point.

“We have to have a certain level of intensity every time we step out onto the pitch that we lacked in the Colombia game but had tonight.”

READ | Copa America 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues

Brazil opened the scoring after 17 minutes, pouncing on a misplaced Turner clearance to regain possession before Raphinha set up Real Madrid forward Rodrygo for a smooth finish.

Christian Pulisic grabbed the equaliser in the 26th minute by firing a low free kick past Alisson at the near post after the forward was fouled just outside the box.

“It was a tough game, you always want to win, but because it’s a warm-up, you have to try not to lose,” Rodrygo told TV Globo.

“They gave us a hard time, but we also created a lot, we just lacked a bit of flair. We have to carry on like this, train hard to do well at the Copa America.”

The Copa America runs from June 20 to July 14 in the United States.

Nine-time champion Brazil kicks off its Group D campaign against Costa Rica on June 24 before facing Paraguay and Colombia.

The U.S. play Bolivia on June 23, followed by matches against Panama and Uruguay in Group C.

