India vs Canada, Florida weather live updates, T20 World Cup: Rain might play spoilsport in IND v CAN match in Lauderhill

Florida’s weather today near stadium suggests overcast conditions and a moderate chance of rain during the India vs Canada match which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST).

Updated : Jun 15, 2024 17:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A view of the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, at Florida ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Canada.
A view of the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, at Florida ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Canada. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

A view of the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, at Florida ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Canada. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

Rain might play spoilsport during the India vs Canada group ‘A’ match of the T20 World Cup 2024 set to happen in Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

ALSO READ | India vs Canada Live Score Updates

The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST) but the weather forecast in the area suggests a possibility of rain before the match that could delay the toss at 10:00 AM local time.

According to weather underground, there’s a 55% chance of rain around the stadium starting at 7:00 AM local time which might go on till 9:00 AM. The cloud cover will remain throughout the game even if the chance of precipitation decreases.

The conditions will remain overcast even if there’s no rain.
The conditions will remain overcast even if there’s no rain. | Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weather Underground
lightbox-info

The conditions will remain overcast even if there’s no rain. | Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weather Underground

What happens if India vs Canada match is abandoned?

India will finish at the top of the group ‘A’ points table while Canada will replace Pakistan at the third spot. Pakistan, already eliminated, will then have to win its last match Ireland to finish third in the group.

