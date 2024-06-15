India vs Canada, Florida weather live updates, T20 World Cup: Rain might play spoilsport in IND v CAN match in Lauderhill

Rain might play spoilsport during the India vs Canada group ‘A’ match of the T20 World Cup 2024 set to happen in Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST) but the weather forecast in the area suggests a possibility of rain before the match that could delay the toss at 10:00 AM local time.

According to weather underground, there’s a 55% chance of rain around the stadium starting at 7:00 AM local time which might go on till 9:00 AM. The cloud cover will remain throughout the game even if the chance of precipitation decreases.

The conditions will remain overcast even if there’s no rain. | Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weather Underground

What happens if India vs Canada match is abandoned?

India will finish at the top of the group ‘A’ points table while Canada will replace Pakistan at the third spot. Pakistan, already eliminated, will then have to win its last match Ireland to finish third in the group.