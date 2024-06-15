MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: Would love to play more against full member nations, says USA’s Aaron Jones

USA will soon travel to the West Indies for the Super 8 stage of the tournament after outshining Pakistan in the group stage.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 20:41 IST , Lauderhill, USA

Ashwin Achal
FILE PHOTO: Aaron Jones of USA looks on during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Aaron Jones of USA looks on during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aaron Jones of USA looks on during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The USA’s colossal achievement has shown that cricket does not belong just to the traditional powerhouses. To make it to the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is proof that the USA can mix it up with the best in the business.

Aaron Jones, the stand-in skipper for an injured Monank Patel, is hopeful that this performance will encourage the powers that be to schedule matches against full member nations.

“We want to play as much cricket as possible. We would love to play more cricket against the full member nations. That is where we’re going to test ourselves against the best in the world. We will truly love that,” Jones said after the USA-Ireland game was washed out here.

ALSO READ | IND vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: T. Dilip says heartening to see bowlers field well

Qualifying for the Super 8 is a boost for the sport in the country, Jones added.

“It’s a big thing for us. Over the last couple of years, we’ve been speaking about playing in the World Cup, and playing more games against full member nations. And here we are doing it right now. It’s big not just for us, but for the fans and the younger generation in America. We really appreciate their support,” Jones said.

USA will soon travel to the West Indies for the next stage of the tournament. This is uncharted territory - a mighty test against the cream of the crop - but the side is ready.

“I don’t think it’s going to change much. We’re going to go through our processes like normal, practice like normal. We played in the regional Super 50 competition in the Caribbean a few years ago. So the majority of the boys know how to play in the Caribbean. We will stick together as a team and keep doing what we’re doing,” Jones said.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

T20 World Cup /

Aaron Jones /

USA /

Monank Patel /

West Indies

