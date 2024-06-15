MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Rampant Australia wary of Scotland threat; Pakistan takes on Ireland in dead rubber

While Scotland will aim to defeat Australia to make its way to the Super Eight, Pakistan and Ireland will hope to bow out of the T20 World Cup with some pride.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 15:00 IST , Gros Islet - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Mitchell Marsh of Australia during a net session ahead of the T20 Cricket World Cup match against Scotland.
Mitchell Marsh of Australia during a net session ahead of the T20 Cricket World Cup match against Scotland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mitchell Marsh of Australia during a net session ahead of the T20 Cricket World Cup match against Scotland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gros Islet

A rampant Australia will be wary of Scotland threat when the two teams clash in a crucial Group B encounter at the T20 World Cup 2024 here with the outcome set to influence Super Eight qualification.

With Australia having already booked one spot for the Super Eight from Group B, Scotland and England are in race for the second position.

Scotland will go through if it beats Australia or even if their contest is washed out, but in case of a defeat to the Mitchell Marsh-led side and England winning against Namibia hours earlier, the Scots would miss the bus.

For England, a win over Namibia is a must and if the Australians do it a favour by beating Scotland, chances will only brighten up.

A washout in England-Namibia game in the same group will see Scotland go through.

ALSO READ | England eye dominant show to stay in Super Eight contention, Unbeaten South Africa faces Nepal

Australia has been in top-form with hardly any serious concern. Nathan Ellis is expected to continue featuring in its playing XI since the Australians tend to rest one of its big three fast bowlers — Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc — in such contests.

Hazlewood had earlier mentioned about Australia manipulating its approach against Scotland to keep England threat at bay, but Jos Buttler’s team have done themselves a massive favour by improving their Net Run Rate immensely with a dominant victory over Oman.

For the Scots, beating former champions Australia is ‘a hell of an opportunity’ in Michael Leask’s words and they would want to give their best, or maybe even hope that rain gods do them a favour, since they are still second on the points table with five points compared to England’s three.

Squads:
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner and Adam Zampa.
Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Pakistan eyes consolatory win over Ireland but rain threat looms

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will look to restore some pride when they take on a under-firing Ireland in its final Group A match at Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday.

With arch-rivals India and USA sealing the two spots for the Super Eight stage from Group A, Pakistan has been confined to some introspection and relook at the team’s T20 game. But before all that, Babar’s side will have to first thwart the Irish challenge.

Ireland had beaten Pakistan comprehensively in a bilateral game in days leading to the T20 World Cup and the contest — if at all it happens — could see both the teams in green fighting hard for a final laugh.

ALSO READ | Full list of teams eliminated from Super Eight qualification; Pakistan joins New Zealand in shock exits

Ireland are the only team without a win in Group A and it will be inspired to sign off with its account opened, riding on Pakistan’s lack of confidence, its trait of being fallible at crucial stages, and a unified effort.

But all that will come to fore only if the rain stays away to allow play to happen as Florida has witnessed a flood-like station amid heavy downpour in the last few days.

In fact, co-hosts USA’s unexpected qualification happened only after its contest here against Ireland was washed out, which had also ensured Pakistan’s exit in the first round.

Squads:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little*, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Australia /

Scotland /

Ireland /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Rampant Australia wary of Scotland threat; Pakistan takes on Ireland in dead rubber
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: England eyes dominant show to stay in Super Eight contention, Unbeaten South Africa faces Nepal
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Once we play proper cricket, USA can beat any team in the world, says Aaron Jones
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand ace Trent Boult confirms ongoing edition will be his last
    PTI
  5. Hockey India names 40-member core probable group for junior men’s national coaching camp
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Rampant Australia wary of Scotland threat; Pakistan takes on Ireland in dead rubber
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Once we play proper cricket, USA can beat any team in the world, says Aaron Jones
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand ace Trent Boult confirms ongoing edition will be his last
    PTI
  4. ENG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: England vs Namibia predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: With a Head Full of Dreams, it’s Up & Up for Uganda
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Rampant Australia wary of Scotland threat; Pakistan takes on Ireland in dead rubber
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: England eyes dominant show to stay in Super Eight contention, Unbeaten South Africa faces Nepal
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Once we play proper cricket, USA can beat any team in the world, says Aaron Jones
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand ace Trent Boult confirms ongoing edition will be his last
    PTI
  5. Hockey India names 40-member core probable group for junior men’s national coaching camp
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment