SA vs NEP: South Africa records second-lowest run defence in T20 World Cup after one-run win vs Nepal

South Africa recorded the second-lowest total defended in T20 World Cup history when it beat Nepal by a run in Kingstown on Saturday.

South Africa defended a 116-run target and won the match in a last-ball thriller. Earlier this week, the Proteas had set the record for the lowest total defended in T20 World Cups, after it managed to beat Bangladesh after scoring just 113 in the first essay.

Lowest totals successfully defended in T20 World Cup history.

South Africa (113) beat Bangladesh (109) by four runs - New York, 2024

South Africa (115) beat Nepal (114) by one run - Kingstown, 2024

Sri Lanka (119) beat New Zealand (60) by 59 runs - Chattogram, 2014

India (119) beat Pakistan (113/7) by six runs - New York, 2024

Afghanistan (123/7) beat West Indies (117/8) by six runs - Nagpur, 2016

New Zealand (126/7) beat India (79) by 47 runs - Nagpur, 2016