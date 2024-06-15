NZ vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Southee, Boult set up New Zealand’s demolition of Uganda

Tim Southee and Trent Boult’s devastating demolition job with the new ball resigned Uganda to a nine-wicket defeat in a Group C T20 World Cup match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Friday.

New Zealand made light work of the chase after Uganda was skittled for the third-lowest all-out score of 40 at the T20 World Cup. But credit to Juma Miyagi and Cosmas Kyewuta, who did not give too many hit-me balls upfront and also made the batters play and miss a couple. Riazat Ali Shah even got a breakthrough when Finn Allen was given out caught behind but New Zealand sailed past the finish line in just 5.2 overs.

Earlier, Uganda’s last group match got off to a nightmarish start. Inserted on a tricky surface, Uganda found itself 3 for 3 after 18 balls. Much like in a Test match, Boult and Southee probed, located the right length on this pitch — slightly fuller — and let the swinging ball do the rest.

In less than half an hour, the free-spirited nature of T20s had given way to the survival instincts of Test cricket. Kane Williamson had smelt blood and was on the attack, with both his main pacers bowling three on the trot and slips waiting to snaffle an edge. Amid the carnage, Kenneth Waiswa’s square drive for four off Boult in the fifth over had the serenity of an oasis.

Uganda’s 9/3 in the PowerPlay — the second-lowest total by any team in the men’s T20Is — became 15/5 after eight overs. There was no let-up in New Zealand’s intent as Mitchell Santner (2 for 8), Lockie Ferguson (1 for 9) and Rachin Ravindra (2 for 9) carried on the good work of their teammates. Southee would eventually end with jaw-dropping figures of 4-1-4-3.

But one couldn’t escape the feeling that the Kiwi resurgence came too late in a World Cup of regret. As for Uganda, it would take solace in the fact that it was not its lowest score at this T20 World Cup - it had earlier been bowled out for 39 by West Indies.