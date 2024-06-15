MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Southee, Boult set up New Zealand’s demolition of Uganda

New Zealand made light work of the chase after Uganda was skittled for the third-lowest all-out score of 40 at the T20 World Cup.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 08:36 IST , Tarouba (Trinidad) - 2 MINS READ

Ayan Acharya
Ayan Acharya
Tim Southee of New Zealand celebrates a wicket.
Tim Southee of New Zealand celebrates a wicket. | Photo Credit: ASHLEY ALLEN/Getty Images
infoIcon

Tim Southee of New Zealand celebrates a wicket. | Photo Credit: ASHLEY ALLEN/Getty Images

Tim Southee and Trent Boult’s devastating demolition job with the new ball resigned Uganda to a nine-wicket defeat in a Group C T20 World Cup match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Friday.

New Zealand made light work of the chase after Uganda was skittled for the third-lowest all-out score of 40 at the T20 World Cup. But credit to Juma Miyagi and Cosmas Kyewuta, who did not give too many hit-me balls upfront and also made the batters play and miss a couple. Riazat Ali Shah even got a breakthrough when Finn Allen was given out caught behind but New Zealand sailed past the finish line in just 5.2 overs.

Earlier, Uganda’s last group match got off to a nightmarish start. Inserted on a tricky surface, Uganda found itself 3 for 3 after 18 balls. Much like in a Test match, Boult and Southee probed, located the right length on this pitch — slightly fuller — and let the swinging ball do the rest. 

In less than half an hour, the free-spirited nature of T20s had given way to the survival instincts of Test cricket. Kane Williamson had smelt blood and was on the attack, with both his main pacers bowling three on the trot and slips waiting to snaffle an edge. Amid the carnage, Kenneth Waiswa’s square drive for four off Boult in the fifth over had the serenity of an oasis.

AS IT HAPPENED - New Zealand vs Uganda

Uganda’s 9/3 in the PowerPlay — the second-lowest total by any team in the men’s T20Is — became 15/5 after eight overs. There was no let-up in New Zealand’s intent as Mitchell Santner (2 for 8), Lockie Ferguson (1 for 9) and Rachin Ravindra (2 for 9) carried on the good work of their teammates. Southee would eventually end with jaw-dropping figures of 4-1-4-3.

But one couldn’t escape the feeling that the Kiwi resurgence came too late in a World Cup of regret. As for Uganda, it would take solace in the fact that it was not its lowest score at this T20 World Cup - it had earlier been bowled out for 39 by West Indies.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

New Zealand /

Uganda /

Tim Southee /

Trent Boult

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NEP vs SA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa 115/7 in 20 overs; Nepal loses by 1 run
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs UGA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda 40 all out; New Zealand registers easy win
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Southee, Boult set up New Zealand’s demolition of Uganda
    Ayan Acharya
  4. NEP vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal suffers loss by solitary run against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. WADA hits back after new report on Chinese swimmers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. NZ vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Southee, Boult set up New Zealand’s demolition of Uganda
    Ayan Acharya
  2. NEP vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal suffers loss by solitary run against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda registers second-lowest team total in T20 WC during match against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Canada predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NEP vs SA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa 115/7 in 20 overs; Nepal loses by 1 run
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs UGA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda 40 all out; New Zealand registers easy win
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Southee, Boult set up New Zealand’s demolition of Uganda
    Ayan Acharya
  4. NEP vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal suffers loss by solitary run against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. WADA hits back after new report on Chinese swimmers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment