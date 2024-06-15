IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Canada predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads

The Rohit Sharma-led India will look to finish on high with a win when it takes on Canada in what is expected to be a rain-affected Group D clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

With three wins in as many matches, India has already confirmed its spot in the Super 8 while the Canadians will be playing for pride, having been eliminated already.

Here are the predicted lineups for the match:

Predicted Lineups

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon

INDIA VS CANADA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PICKS WICKETKEEPERS Rishabh Pant BATTERS Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Nicholas Kirton ALL-ROUNDERS Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Dillon Heyliger BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah (c), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jeremy Gordon Team composition: IND 8-3 CAN | Credits left: 12

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon, Rayyan Pathan, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Dilpreet Bajwa