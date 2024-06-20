MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Australia vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

AUS vs BAN: Here are the predicted playing XIs, fantasy team and full squads for the Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match set to happen in North Sound, Antigua on Friday,

Published : Jun 20, 2024 19:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Tim David bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Scotland, at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.
Australia’s Tim David bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Scotland, at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/ AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Tim David bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Scotland, at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/ AP

2021 Champion Australia will play its first match in the Super Eight phase of the 2024 T20 World Cup against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Friday.

While the Aussies enter the contest on the back of a 100 per cent record, Bangladesh suffered a solitary loss at the hands of South Africa in the group stage.

Here are the predicted line-ups for the match:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

AUS vs BAN DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
Wicketkeepers: Litton Das
Batters: Tanzid Hasan, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Glenn Maxwell
Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzid Sakib, Adam Zampa (C), Mitchell Starc
Combination - AUS 6 : 5 BAN, Credits left: 10.5
THE SQUADS
Australia
Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Bangladesh /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Full list of Copa winners over the years
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss, Lineups at 7:30 PM IST; IND and AFG kick off action in Super 8 Group 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Australia vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AFG Live Toss Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Rashid Khan in Super Eight match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Australia vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs BAN LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Australia v Bangladesh match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: England and South Africa lock horns after contrasting wins in Super 8 openers
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Uganda captain Brian Masaba steps down on return from T20 World Cup
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup: Win against West Indies has given confidence and momentum, says England opener Salt
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Full list of Copa winners over the years
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss, Lineups at 7:30 PM IST; IND and AFG kick off action in Super 8 Group 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Australia vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AFG Live Toss Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Rashid Khan in Super Eight match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment