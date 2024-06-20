AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Australia vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

2021 Champion Australia will play its first match in the Super Eight phase of the 2024 T20 World Cup against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Friday.
While the Aussies enter the contest on the back of a 100 per cent record, Bangladesh suffered a solitary loss at the hands of South Africa in the group stage.
Here are the predicted line-ups for the match:
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
