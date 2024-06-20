MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 Points Table after IND vs AFG: India gets first points with comfortable win against Afghanistan

ING vs AFG: Here’s the updated Super Eight Group 1 points table of the T20 World Cup 2024 after the match between India and Afghanistan.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 23:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against Afghanistan.
Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

India climbed to the top of the Super 8 Group 1 points table after beating Afghanistan by 47 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

Australia will be up against Bangladesh for the second match of this group in Antigua on Friday.

Here’s the updated points table of Super 8 Group 1 after the IND vs AFG match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. India 1 1 0 2 +2.350
2. Australia 0 0 0 0 0.000
3. Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0.000
4. Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -2.350

(Updated after IND vs AFG Super 8 Group 1 match on June 20)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Afghanistan

