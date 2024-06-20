T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 Points Table after IND vs AFG: India gets first points with comfortable win against Afghanistan

India climbed to the top of the Super 8 Group 1 points table after beating Afghanistan by 47 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

Australia will be up against Bangladesh for the second match of this group in Antigua on Friday.

Here’s the updated points table of Super 8 Group 1 after the IND vs AFG match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. India 1 1 0 2 +2.350 2. Australia 0 0 0 0 0.000 3. Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0.000 4. Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -2.350

(Updated after IND vs AFG Super 8 Group 1 match on June 20)