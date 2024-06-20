MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs BAN head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets

AUS vs BAN: Here are all the key numbers, stats and records in T20Is and T20 World Cup matches between Australia and Bangladesh ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match between the two sides. 

Published : Jun 20, 2024 19:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shakib Al Hasan is the highest run-getter in Bangladesh vs Australia T20Is.
Shakib Al Hasan is the highest run-getter in Bangladesh vs Australia T20Is. | Photo Credit: Adam Hunger/AP
infoIcon

Shakib Al Hasan is the highest run-getter in Bangladesh vs Australia T20Is. | Photo Credit: Adam Hunger/AP

It’s a mismatch on paper but title-favourites Australia would be wary of slipping on the proverbial banana peel that Bangladesh can be when the two teams clash in their Super Eight, Group 1, match of the T20 World Cup on Friday.

Australia, champions of the 2021 edition of the tournament, will be mindful of the dangers of taking Bangladesh lightly.

The supremely confident team from down under was humbled 1-4 by the South Asians in a T20 International series in 2021, and any laxity can be severely punished in conditions here that have close resemblance to the sub-continent.

READ FULL PREVIEW

Here are the head-to-head numbers in T20Is for AUS vs BAN:

AUS vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 10
Australia won: 6
Bangladesh won: 4
Last result: Australia won by 8 wickets (Dubai; 2021)
AUS vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 World Cups
Matches played: 5
Australia won: 5
Last result: Australia won by 8 wickets (Dubai; 2021)

MOST RUNS IN AUS vs BAN T20Is

Batter Matches Runs Strike Rate Average Best
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 9 257 112.22 28.55 66
Mitch Marsh (AUS) 7 178 105.32 29.66 51
Mahmudullah (BAN) 9 164 108.60 23.42 52

MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs BAN T20Is

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Average BBI
Adam Zampa (AUS) 6 13 5.91 10.92 5/19
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 9 12 7.01 19.08 4/9
Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 5 10 5.26 9.30 3/24

