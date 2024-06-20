MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AFG Toss and Playing XI Update, T20 World Cup 2024: India elects to bat against Afghanistan in Barbados

IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: India won the toss and elected to bat. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced pacer Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.

Updated : Jun 20, 2024 19:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid, right, speaks to captain Rohit Sharma.
Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid, right, speaks to captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid, right, speaks to captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: AP

India and Afghanistan will face off in a Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

TOSS UPDATE

India wins the toss, elects to bat. Rohit Sharma says Kuldeep Yadav comes into the playing XI in place of Mohammed Siraj.

The toss could play a key role in deciding the outcome of the match in Barbados. Two of the five T20 World Cup 2024 matches scheduled at this venue were abandoned due to rain. Moreover, no team has yet won a match at this venue after winning the toss.

India has won two out of three tosses in the tournament during its three-match unbeaten streak. Afghanistan, on the other hand, has won two of two matches after losing the toss in this tournament.

Ahead of the match, here is a look at how both the teams have fared at the toss in the tournament:

INDIA - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024

  • Tosses won: 2/3
  • Won match after winning toss: 2/2
  • Won match after losing toss: 1/1

AFG - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024

  • Tosses won: 2/4
  • Won match after winning toss: 1/2
  • Won match after losing toss: 2/2

TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS AT KENSINGTON OVAL IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024

  • Teams winning match after winning toss: 0/5
  • Teams winning match after losing toss: 3/5
  • Teams winning match after electing to bat: 0/2
  • Teams winnnig match after electing to bowl: 0/3

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Afghanistan

