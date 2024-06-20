IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

After a seamless group stage in the T20 World Cup 2024, India moves to the business end of the competition with a Super 8 clash against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

Here are the predicted playing lineups for the match:

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadrabn, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq.

IND vs AFG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Rishabh Pant (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz BATTERS Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Ibrahim Zadran ALL-ROUNDERS Hardik Pandya, Azmatullah Omarzai BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah (c), Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Arshdeep Singh Team Composition: AFG 5-6 IND | Credits Left: 7.5