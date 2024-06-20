MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Check the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the India vs Afghanistan Super 8 match in Barbados on Thursday.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 07:52 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli (R) and Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session.
India's Virat Kohli (R) and Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli (R) and Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

After a seamless group stage in the T20 World Cup 2024, India moves to the business end of the competition with a Super 8 clash against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

Here are the predicted playing lineups for the match:

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadrabn, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq.

IND vs AFG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Rishabh Pant (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz
BATTERS
Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Ibrahim Zadran
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya, Azmatullah Omarzai
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah (c), Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Arshdeep Singh
Team Composition: AFG 5-6 IND | Credits Left: 7.5
THE SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammed Ishaq (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

