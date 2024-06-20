IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20 WC; Stats, most runs, wickets

India will face Afghanistan in its first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.
India finished on top of Group A after winning three matches in the group stage ahead of co-host USA.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, finished second behind another co-host West Indies in Group C.
India has faced Afghanistan three times in T20 World Cups and has won all three matches.
Here are the head-to-head numbers for IND vs AFG in T20 World Cup:
IND vs AFG Head-to-Head record in T20 World Cup
Most runs in IND vs AFG T20 World Cup
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Average
|Best
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|2
|75
|156.25
|75.00
|74
|KL Rahul (IND)
|1
|69
|143.75
|69.00
|69
|Mohammad Nabi (AFG)
|3
|66
|126.92
|22.00
|35
Most wickets in IND vs AFG T20 World Cup
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)
|2
|4
|4.25
|8.50
|2/14
|Lakshmipathy Balaji (IND)
|1
|3
|5.42
|6.33
|3/19
|Mohammed Shami (IND)
|1
|3
|8.00
|10.66
|3/32
