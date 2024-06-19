MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Dravid not dwelling on memories of Kensington Oval collapse before Super 8 clash

Dravid was part of the Indian side that failed to chase 120 in the third Test against West Indies at the same ground where India will play Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 23:11 IST , Barbados - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Rahul Dravid with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathore during a practice session before their T20 World Cup 2024 match.
Rahul Dravid with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathore during a practice session before their T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
Rahul Dravid smiles when reminded of the infamous 1997 Test match held at the Kensington Oval here. This was the game where Dravid and his India mates collapsed for 81 in pursuit of 120 against West Indies.

“We have decent memories here too,” Dravid laughed and said, on the eve of India’s Super 8 match against Afghanistan here. The 51-year-old, who made 78 and two in that Test, explained that he is not one to dwell on nostalgia

Dravid in action against West Indies in the third Test at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.
Dravid in action against West Indies in the third Test at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan/The Hindu
Asked if Thursday’s game gives him a chance to erase that painful memory, Dravid replied, “I’m not trying to make new memories or anything else. I move on from things very quickly - that is one of my qualities. I do not look back; I only look at what I’m doing at the moment.”

RELATED: T20 World Cup 2024: Spinners in focus as India faces Afghanistan in its Super 8 opener in Barbados

Dravid, however, recalled some key numbers from that game without any prompting or help.

“I’m not concerned about what happened in 1997. But if you had told me that by winning tomorrow’s game, you could ensure that we scored 120 instead of the 80-odd we got, then I would be interested. But even if we win tomorrow’s match, that is still going to remain 80 (sic, 81) on the scorecard.

“However much I try and will it to happen, the scorecard will remain on 80. So I don’t think back - either on the good or bad times. I don’t think of myself as a player anymore,” Dravid said.

