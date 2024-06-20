India batter Suryakumar Yadav slammed the fourth fastest half-century of the ongoing T20 World Cup during a Super Eight match against Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday.

Suryakumar reached his fifty in 27 balls off the bowling of Fazalhaq Farooqi in the 17th over of India’s innings. However, he was dismissed off the next delivery for 53 runs off 28 balls. The right-hander’s blistering knock included five fours and three sixes.

In what has been a low-scoring tournament so far, Aaron Jones of United States of America holds the record for the fastest half-century (22 balls) of the competition. He is followed by Marcus Stoinis’ 25-ball fifty against Scotland, and Quinton de Kock and Brandon McMullen’s 26-ball half-centuries.

