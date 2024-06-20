MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AFG: Indian players wear black armbands to honour former India pacer David Johnson during T20 World Cup 2024 match

Johnson passed away on Thursday in Bengaluru at the age of 52. He played in two Test matches in 1996, taking three wickets. 

Published : Jun 20, 2024 20:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian cricket team during the national anthem ahead of its T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against Afghanistan on Thursday.
The Indian cricket team during the national anthem ahead of its T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against Afghanistan on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BCCI/X
infoIcon

The Indian cricket team during the national anthem ahead of its T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against Afghanistan on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BCCI/X

The Indian cricket team sported black armbands during its T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday in honour of former India pacer David Johnson, who passed away earlier in the day in Bengaluru. He was 52 years old.

Johnson played two Test matches in 1996, picking three wickets. 

His domestic career spanned 39 First-Class matches, which fetched him 125 wickets. He also picked up four five-fors and a 10-for.

Johnson was one of the fastest Indian bowlers and his performances on the domestic circuit - he picked 10 for 152 against Kerala during the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season - helped him break into the Indian side.

ALSO READ | David Johnson’s life of thunderbolts and struggles

He made his Test debut against Australia in a one-off Test in New Delhi in 1996. He dismissed Michael Slater in that game.

The right-arm bowler was also part of the tour of South Africa but got to play only in the first Test, taking the wickets of Herschelle Gibbs and Brian McMillan. 

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

