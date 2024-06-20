The Indian cricket team sported black armbands during its T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday in honour of former India pacer David Johnson, who passed away earlier in the day in Bengaluru. He was 52 years old.

Johnson played two Test matches in 1996, picking three wickets.

Team India will wear black armbands today in memory of former Indian fast bowler David Johnson, who passed away on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/dhFiwjnWSs — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2024

His domestic career spanned 39 First-Class matches, which fetched him 125 wickets. He also picked up four five-fors and a 10-for.

Johnson was one of the fastest Indian bowlers and his performances on the domestic circuit - he picked 10 for 152 against Kerala during the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season - helped him break into the Indian side.

He made his Test debut against Australia in a one-off Test in New Delhi in 1996. He dismissed Michael Slater in that game.

The right-arm bowler was also part of the tour of South Africa but got to play only in the first Test, taking the wickets of Herschelle Gibbs and Brian McMillan.