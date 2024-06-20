  1. Virat Kohli - 4066 runs in 113 innings
  2. Rohit Sharma - 4050 runs in 147 innings
  3. KL Rahul - 2265 runs in 68 innings
  4. Suryakumar Yadav - 2220 runs in 61 innings
  5. Shikhar Dhawan - 1759 runs in 66 innings