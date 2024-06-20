Virat Kohli became the leading run-scorer from his country in Twenty20 Internationals during a T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday.

Ahead of the match on Thursday, Kohli was level with India skipper Rohit Sharma on 4,042 runs. However, Kohli surpassed Rohit’s tally after the latter was dismissed for eight runs by left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi in the third over.

Kohli scored a run-a-ball 24 and fell to leg-spinner Rashid Khan. The former India skipper also became the second highest scorer in T20Is in the world. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam leads the list of the world’s top run-scorers in T20Is, with 4,145 runs in 116 innings. Kohli, Rohit, Ireland’s Paul Stirling and New Zealand’s Martin Guptill round off the top-five.

For India, the top-five list includes Kohli, Rohit, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan.

Along with being India’s most prolific T20I batter, Kohli is also the world’s third leading run-getter in One-Day Internationals, and India’s fourth highest run-scorer in Test matches.

