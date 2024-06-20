Copa America 2024: Top debutants who will have an impact in the CONMEBOL tournament

The 48th edition of the Copa America will get underway on June 20 with the USA set to host the tournament.

The tournament will have 10 teams from South America and six from the North America taking part, with the final set to take place on July 14 in Florida.

Here are the top five players who will be playing their first edition of CONMEBOL Copa America:

Rodrygo - Brazil

Brazil’s forward Rodrygo. | Photo Credit: AFP

Real Madrid’s 23-year-old sensation on the wing, Rodrygo, will be playing his first edition of Copa America for Brazil.

Rodrygo has scored 17 goals and nine assists for Madrid this season and has recently won the UEFA Champions League making him the one to watch out for.

Alejandro Garnacho - Argentina

Alejandro Garnacho of Argentina. | Photo Credit: AFP

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho will make his Copa America debut for Argentina.

The left-winger has been one of the best players for United this season despite the team’s struggling form. Garnacho has ten goals and five assist for his side this season at the age of 19.

Endrick - Brazil

Brazil’s forward Endrick. | Photo Credit: AFP

The 17-year old wunderkind who is set to join Real Madrid next season, Endrick, will make his debut for Brazil at a major international tournament.

He played 22 matches for Palmeiras this season and striker scored four goals and gave two assists. Endrick has scored two goals in 4 appearances for his senior national team already.

Darwin Nunez - Uruguay

Uruguay’s forward Darwin Nunez. | Photo Credit: AFP

Liverpool’s main striker Darin Nunez is playing his first Copa America , having missed the previous edition due to injury.

Nunez has scored 18 goals and provided 13 assists fir his club this season which is why he is in firing form heading into the competition.

Alphonso Davies - Canada

Canada’s Alphonso Davies. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich will make his debut in Copa America this time around.

This is because this is the first time his country, Canada, is featuring in the tournament. Davies is one of the best full-backs in the world and hence will be leading his side from the back.