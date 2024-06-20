MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024: Draper knocks out defending champion Alcaraz to reach quarterfinals at Queen's

World No. 2 Alcaraz was playing his first event since winning his maiden French Open title at Roland Garros in Paris.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 19:48 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Great Britain’s Jack Draper defeated Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16 at Queen’s Championships in London on Thursday.
Great Britain's Jack Draper defeated Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16 at Queen's Championships in London on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Great Britain’s Jack Draper defeated Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16 at Queen’s Championships in London on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

British No. 1 Jack Draper defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(3), 6-3 to progress to the quarterfinals of the Queen’s Club Championships in London on Thursday.

World No. 2 Alcaraz, who was playing his first event since winning his maiden French Open title, saved three match points on his serve.

However, Draper, who won his maiden Tour-level title in Stuttgart last week, converted the first chance he earned on his own serve to beat the top seed and last year’s champion.

“I knew coming out here Carlos is defending champion here, obviously won Wimbledon last year. [He is an] incredible talent and so amazing for the sport. So I had to come out and play really well and luckily I did today, so thank you,” said the 22-year-old in his on-court interview after the win.

The left-handed Draper served well throughout the match and did not lose a single service game. The Brit, ranked 31 in the world, will take on fifth-seeded American Tommy Paul for a place in the semifinals.

