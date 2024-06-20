Wimbledon 2024: Draper knocks out defending champion Alcaraz to reach quarterfinals at Queen’s

British No. 1 Jack Draper defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(3), 6-3 to progress to the quarterfinals of the Queen’s Club Championships in London on Thursday.

World No. 2 Alcaraz, who was playing his first event since winning his maiden French Open title, saved three match points on his serve.

Devasting Draper ⚡️



The moment @jackdraper0 STUNNED world no.2 Alcaraz 7-6 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals in Queen's#CinchChampionshipspic.twitter.com/ZNu5Di6hM1 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 20, 2024

However, Draper, who won his maiden Tour-level title in Stuttgart last week, converted the first chance he earned on his own serve to beat the top seed and last year’s champion.

“I knew coming out here Carlos is defending champion here, obviously won Wimbledon last year. [He is an] incredible talent and so amazing for the sport. So I had to come out and play really well and luckily I did today, so thank you,” said the 22-year-old in his on-court interview after the win.

The left-handed Draper served well throughout the match and did not lose a single service game. The Brit, ranked 31 in the world, will take on fifth-seeded American Tommy Paul for a place in the semifinals.