MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Halle Open: Medvedev makes early exit, Zverev advances

Daniil Medvedev suffered his first loss of the grasscourt season on Wednesday, going down 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(5) to Zhang Zhizhen in the Halle Open second round.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 07:39 IST , HALLE, Germany - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action.
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Last year’s Wimbledon semifinalist Daniil Medvedev suffered his first loss of the grasscourt season on Wednesday, going down 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(5) to Zhang Zhizhen in the Halle Open second round.

Russian third seed Medvedev made a shaky start but fought back in the second set, powering down five aces and breaking China’s Zhang twice.

The former U.S. Open champion paid a heavy price for double faults in the third set, however, as Zhang, ranked 42nd, came through long rallies in the tiebreak to clinch his first win over a top-five ranked opponent on grass and reach the quarterfinals.

READ | Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray doubtful for The Championships, forced to retire with injury at Queen’s

“It was a really tough match,” Zhang said. “Last time I lost to him in a third set tiebreak. When we went into a third set tiebreak today I was thinking, perfect moment for revenge.”

Zhang will next face American Christopher Eubanks, who beat defending champion Alexander Bublik 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3.

German world number four Alexander Zverev overcame Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 7-6(5) after winning a close tiebreak in the second set to reach the last eight.

“Extremely happy with my performance, I’m enjoying the moment in these beautiful courts, happy with the way I’m playing,” the 27-year-old Zverev said.

The second seed will next face Frenchman Arthur Fils, who defeated fellow German Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 6-4. 

Related Topics

Daniil Medvedev /

Zhang Zhizhen /

Halle Open /

Alexander Zverev /

Lorenzo Sonego

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pooran, Russell fall in quick succession; West Indies 168/4 (19) vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Halle Open: Medvedev makes early exit, Zverev advances
    Reuters
  3. USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gous’ innings in vain as South Africa beats United States by 18 runs
    PTI
  4. IND vs AFG head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Lyles, Richardson headline US Olympic trials
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Halle Open: Medvedev makes early exit, Zverev advances
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray doubtful for The Championships, forced to retire with injury at Queen’s
    AFP
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Raducanu, Osaka awarded main draw wild cards
    Reuters
  4. Berlin Open: Zheng overpowers Osaka on grass with salvo of aces
    AFP
  5. Novak Djokovic to play in Paris 2024 Games, confirms Olympic Committee of Serbia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pooran, Russell fall in quick succession; West Indies 168/4 (19) vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Halle Open: Medvedev makes early exit, Zverev advances
    Reuters
  3. USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gous’ innings in vain as South Africa beats United States by 18 runs
    PTI
  4. IND vs AFG head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Lyles, Richardson headline US Olympic trials
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment