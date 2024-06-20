MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Lyles, Richardson headline US Olympic trials

Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson will go in as crowd favourites in the 100m and 200m fields ahead of the US track and field team trials for the Paris Olympics.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 07:09 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Noah Lyles of the United States poses after winning the men’s 200m during the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix.
Noah Lyles of the United States poses after winning the men’s 200m during the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Noah Lyles of the United States poses after winning the men's 200m during the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Noah Lyles headlines crowded men’s 100m and 200m fields while Sha’Carri Richardson stars on the women’s side as the United States track and field team trials for the Paris Olympics kick off in Eugene, Oregon on Friday.

World champion Lyles will have his work cut out in the 100m, with 2019 world champion Christian Coleman expected to compete alongside teen phenom Christian Miller.

But Lyles, who ran 9.85 seconds in Kingston earlier this month, predicted he would be the one breaking the tape.

“Whoever’s going out there, if you have any type of different mentality of not trying to win, I don’t think this is the right sport for you,” he told reporters in New York this month.

He won his season opener in the longer sprint at the NYC Grand Prix in 19.77 and faces his biggest challenge in that event from world leader Kenny Bednarek, who won the Diamond League meets in Doha and Eugene last month.

RELATED | Focused Richardson eyes Olympic trials redemption

“I have the power for sure. I need to find the rhythm again,” said 200m Tokyo bronze medallist Lyles.

Richardson hopes to reignite her Olympic dream in Eugene after a positive test for cannabis saw her miss out on competing in Tokyo.

She has few peers in the 100m after picking up gold in Budapest but will have a tougher road in the 200m against Tokyo bronze medallist Gabby Thomas and McKenzie Long, who won the collegiate championship in a world-leading 21.83 this month.

World record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will defend her 400m hurdles Olympic title, sticking to her signature event despite successful forays into the 200m and 400m flat.

Olympic champion Athing Mu has only competed once since her bronze finish at the World Championships last year but is expected to make her season debut in the 800m.

Michael Norman, the 2022 world champion in the 400m, will continue his comeback tour in his signature event after taking time away last year due to injuries.

