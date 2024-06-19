Wimbledon 2024: Raducanu, Osaka awarded main draw wild cards

A trio of former world number ones in Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki have been handed wild cards into the main draw of next month’s Wimbledon championship, the tournament organisers said on Wednesday.
Kerber, down at 224th in the world rankings after 18 months on maternity leave, won the tournament in 2018 and finished runner-up in 2016.
Osaka and Wozniacki, who both also took lengthy breaks from the tour during their pregnancies, have five Grand Slam titles between them.
Japan’s Osaka, who reached the quarterfinals of the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships last week, has progressed to the third round at Wimbledon on two occasions, while Wozniacki has made it to the last 16 six times.
READ | Novak Djokovic to play in Paris 2024 Games, confirms Olympic Committee of Serbia
Local hope and former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, who was sidelined for eight months last year after undergoing surgery on both wrists and an ankle, was also awarded a wildcard for the grasscourt Grand Slam.
Raducanu is ranked 165th in the world.
Britain’s Fran Jones, Lily Miyazaki, and Heather Watson are the other players to be awarded entry into the women’s singles.
On the men’s side, all the players to receive wild cards were from Britain, with Liam Broady the standout name.
One wild card is yet to be awarded in both the men’s and women’s draws.
Women’s singles main draw wild cards:
1 Francesca Jones (Gbr)
2 Angelique Kerber (Ger)
3 Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (Gbr)
4 Naomi Osaka (Jpn)
5 Emma Raducanu (Gbr)
6 Heather Watson (Gbr)
7 Caroline Wozniacki (Den)
Men’s singles main draw wild cards:
1 Liam Broady (Gbr)
2 Jan Choinski (Gbr)
3 Jacob Fearnley (Gbr)
4 Arthur Fery (Gbr)
5 Billy Harris (Gbr)
6 Paul Jubb (Gbr)
7 Henry Searle (Gbr)
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE Croatia vs Albania score, Euro 2024: CRO v ALB, Lineups, Modric starts, Where to watch, 6:30 PM kick-off
- IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: Highest ODI score for Smriti Mandhana; Harman-Richa take India to 325
- Wimbledon 2024: Raducanu, Osaka awarded main draw wild cards
- USA vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Co-host United States begins Super Eights stage against South Africa
- Igor Stimac pens farewell note to Indian team: We had our ups and downs but thanks for the memories
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE