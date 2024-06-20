WI vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: King, Charles open; West Indies 25/0 (3) vs England

PREVIEW

England is set to clash with co-host West Indies in the second Super Eights match of the men’s T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, on Wednesday (Thursday morning IST).

England arrives with confidence, having convincingly defeated Associate sides Oman and Namibia. Meanwhile, West Indies will draw strength from its unbeaten streak in the recently concluded group stage.

Adverse weather and one-sided contests have limited England to just 33.1 overs of play so far. The defending champion will be eager for more game time in St. Lucia, which has proved to be a high-scoring venue. While there were passing tropical showers on match eve, the weather is likely to hold up for Wednesday’s match.

England is currently sweating on the fitness of all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who injured his side while batting against Namibia and did not field. In that match, England dropped batter Will Jacks for all-rounder Sam Curran. It allowed Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook to bat at No. 3 and 4, respectively, where both excelled.

- Ayan Acharya

