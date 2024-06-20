MagazineBuy Print

Live

WI vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: King, Charles open; West Indies 25/0 (3) vs England

WI vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Follow all the scores and updates from the T20 World Cup Super Eight match between West Indies and England happening in St. Lucia on Thursday.

Updated : Jun 20, 2024 06:20 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Super Eight match between West Indies and England happening in St. Lucia on Thursday. 

  • June 20, 2024 06:18
    4th over

    Joffra Archer time. Over the wicket to King. Pushed to the off side for a single. Straighter now. Charles cross bats it to deep fine for a single. Width from Archer and King guides it for a four after a fumble by Salt at deep third. 

  • June 20, 2024 06:13
    WI 25/0 in 3 overs

    Topley continues to put the pressure on the Windies openers. The left-arm pacer is not giving the batters any room to work with. But now he goes way too full. Not too much swing there. King swipes it off his pads. The wind is in his favour. SIX!! OUT OF THE GROUND!! Topley squeezes Charles with a booming in ducker. Lucky inside edge and it runs away for a four. 

  • June 20, 2024 06:08
    WI 13/0 in 2 overs

    Wood from the other end. Bamboozles King with an outswinger. Hits him on the back pad. England appeals hard, but doesn’t take the review. A huge leg side wide follows. Slower one now. Chipped by Charles over the bowler. Two runs stolen there. Length ball now. Charles expertly guides it past point for the first four of the day. 

  • June 20, 2024 06:02
    First Innings Begins!

    Topley with the first over of the day. Brandon King gets things underway with a single to mid on. The left-arm pacer cramps Charles with some serious in-swing. A leg slip in place too. Topley goes wide and driven away for a couple of runs. 

    WI 5/0 in 1 over

  • June 20, 2024 05:53
    WI vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is

    Matches played: 29

    West Indies won: 17

    England won: 12

    Last result: West Indies won by four wickets (Tarouba, 2023)

  • June 20, 2024 05:44
    SA survives a scare!

    USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gous innings in vain as South Africa beats United States by 18 runs

    T20 World Cup 2024: The opener scored 80 runs off just 47 balls but his side could not shoot down South Africa’s total of 194.

  • June 20, 2024 05:37
    Pitch Report

    Good surface says Ian Bishop. Very hard, not too much live grass. Will get some extra bounce in comparison to other Caribbean pitches he reckons. 

  • June 20, 2024 05:35
    Playing XI

    West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

    England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley.

  • June 20, 2024 05:32
    Toss Update!

    England wins the toss, opts to bowl first. One change for England, Mark Wood replaces Chris Jordan. Liam Livingstone fit enough to play.

    Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd replaces Shai Hope and Obed McCoy for WI. 

  • June 20, 2024 05:17
    ENG PREDICTED PLAYING XI

    Jos Buttler (c/wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley.

  • June 20, 2024 05:08
    WI PREDICTED PLAYING XI

    Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

  • June 20, 2024 05:01
    PREVIEW

    England is set to clash with co-host West Indies in the second Super Eights match of the men’s T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, on Wednesday (Thursday morning IST). 

    England arrives with confidence, having convincingly defeated Associate sides Oman and Namibia. Meanwhile, West Indies will draw strength from its unbeaten streak in the recently concluded group stage.

    Adverse weather and one-sided contests have limited England to just 33.1 overs of play so far. The defending champion will be eager for more game time in St. Lucia, which has proved to be a high-scoring venue. While there were passing tropical showers on match eve, the weather is likely to hold up for Wednesday’s match.

    England is currently sweating on the fitness of all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who injured his side while batting against Namibia and did not field. In that match, England dropped batter Will Jacks for all-rounder Sam Curran. It allowed Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook to bat at No. 3 and 4, respectively, where both excelled. 

    - Ayan Acharya

    Read More: Undefeated West Indies takes on defending champion England

  • June 20, 2024 04:43
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When will WI vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

    The West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

    What time will the toss take place for WI vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match?

    The toss for the West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

    How to watch WI vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

    The West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch WI vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

    The West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • June 20, 2024 04:34
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight fixture between West Indies and England. Stay Tuned for all match updates and live scores from the game in St. Lucia.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

West Indies /

England

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

