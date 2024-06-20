WI vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: King, Charles open; West Indies 25/0 (3) vs England

- June 20, 2024 06:184th over
Joffra Archer time. Over the wicket to King. Pushed to the off side for a single. Straighter now. Charles cross bats it to deep fine for a single. Width from Archer and King guides it for a four after a fumble by Salt at deep third.
- June 20, 2024 06:13WI 25/0 in 3 overs
Topley continues to put the pressure on the Windies openers. The left-arm pacer is not giving the batters any room to work with. But now he goes way too full. Not too much swing there. King swipes it off his pads. The wind is in his favour. SIX!! OUT OF THE GROUND!! Topley squeezes Charles with a booming in ducker. Lucky inside edge and it runs away for a four.
- June 20, 2024 06:08WI 13/0 in 2 overs
Wood from the other end. Bamboozles King with an outswinger. Hits him on the back pad. England appeals hard, but doesn’t take the review. A huge leg side wide follows. Slower one now. Chipped by Charles over the bowler. Two runs stolen there. Length ball now. Charles expertly guides it past point for the first four of the day.
- June 20, 2024 06:02First Innings Begins!
Topley with the first over of the day. Brandon King gets things underway with a single to mid on. The left-arm pacer cramps Charles with some serious in-swing. A leg slip in place too. Topley goes wide and driven away for a couple of runs.
WI 5/0 in 1 over
- June 20, 2024 05:53WI vs ENG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 29
West Indies won: 17
England won: 12
Last result: West Indies won by four wickets (Tarouba, 2023)
- June 20, 2024 05:37Pitch Report
Good surface says Ian Bishop. Very hard, not too much live grass. Will get some extra bounce in comparison to other Caribbean pitches he reckons.
- June 20, 2024 05:35Playing XI
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley.
- June 20, 2024 05:32Toss Update!
England wins the toss, opts to bowl first. One change for England, Mark Wood replaces Chris Jordan. Liam Livingstone fit enough to play.
Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd replaces Shai Hope and Obed McCoy for WI.
- June 20, 2024 05:17ENG PREDICTED PLAYING XI
Jos Buttler (c/wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley.
- June 20, 2024 05:08WI PREDICTED PLAYING XI
Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
- June 20, 2024 05:01PREVIEW
England is set to clash with co-host West Indies in the second Super Eights match of the men’s T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, on Wednesday (Thursday morning IST).
England arrives with confidence, having convincingly defeated Associate sides Oman and Namibia. Meanwhile, West Indies will draw strength from its unbeaten streak in the recently concluded group stage.
Adverse weather and one-sided contests have limited England to just 33.1 overs of play so far. The defending champion will be eager for more game time in St. Lucia, which has proved to be a high-scoring venue. While there were passing tropical showers on match eve, the weather is likely to hold up for Wednesday’s match.
England is currently sweating on the fitness of all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who injured his side while batting against Namibia and did not field. In that match, England dropped batter Will Jacks for all-rounder Sam Curran. It allowed Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook to bat at No. 3 and 4, respectively, where both excelled.
- Ayan Acharya
Read More: Undefeated West Indies takes on defending champion England
- June 20, 2024 04:43LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will WI vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match start?
The West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.
What time will the toss take place for WI vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The toss for the West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 5:30 AM IST.
How to watch WI vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?
The West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch WI vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?
The West Indies vs England T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- June 20, 2024 04:34Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight fixture between West Indies and England. Stay Tuned for all match updates and live scores from the game in St. Lucia.
