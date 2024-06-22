Key Updates
Five minutes added on by the officials after the end of regulation time, it could have been more with the amount of time wasted on substitutions and injuries.
- June 22, 2024 07:28CORNER90’
Sanchez dances his way into the Peruvian box and then plays a dangerous ball but Peru defenders clears it. Chile’s Diaz falls in the penalty box but referee is unmoved, the ball goes out for a corner.
- June 22, 2024 07:2385’
Sanchez’s lofted pass is gathered by Peru custodian Gallese without any kind of pressure.
- June 22, 2024 07:2280’
Alexander Callens is injured and is receiving treatment. The match has once again heated up as both sets of players are contesting for every ball. Callens is replaced by Sonnes. Luis Abram comes in for Valdes.
- June 22, 2024 07:13CORNER75’
Lapadula and Guerrero are combining for Peru as it looks to amp up its attacking intent. It has become end to end action in Texas. Chile gets a corner after a counter-attack from the left-flank.
- June 22, 2024 07:0970’
Chile continues to make inroads in the Peruvian final third but still unable to find that final pass. It seems like La Roja is loosing patience. Peru’s legendary striker Paolo Guerrero comes in as a substitute.
- June 22, 2024 07:0365’
The game has opened up as Chile is also looking to mount attacks after weathering a storm. Davila and Vargas comes out for La Roja, Osorio and Diaz comes in to replace them.
- June 22, 2024 06:5660’
Peru’s Lapadula comes close to break the deadlock. An attack from the right hand side through Penu results in a a golden chance for Peru, however, Lapadula fails to sort his feet out in time to put any kind of power behind the shot. From another attack, Lapadula’s audacious overhead attempt goes wide. Peru is looking dangerous.
- June 22, 2024 06:53CORNER55’
Chile attacks from the left-wing through Vargas, who finds Davila on the centre of the edge of the box. Davila’s shot is blocked by Araujo and goes for a corner. The resulting set-piece is defended well by the Peruvian backline.
- June 22, 2024 06:4850’
Peru has started the second-half with intensity and committing numbers forward, while Chile on the other hand is trying to slow down the pace of the match.
- June 22, 2024 06:46YELLOW CARD46’
Davila gets a yellow for his sliding tackle on Lapadula to prevent Peru from a counter attack.
- June 22, 2024 06:44SECOND-HALF Begins!!!
After a goalless first half, the second-half of the Calsico del Pacifico in the Group A of Copa America 2024 begins in Texas.
- June 22, 2024 06:35Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Top talking points
- June 22, 2024 06:28HALFTIME49’
After an injury scare for a couple of players, the referee stops the play and calls for half-time. The first 45 minutes has been scrappy, it was low on high-quality football and high on physical battle. Sanchez had the best chance of the match which he missed.
- June 22, 2024 06:2345’+3’
Three minutes added on after the end of regulation time and it could be more.
- June 22, 2024 06:22FREE KICK45’
Peru asking for a penalty as a ball appears to hit Isla’s hand but the referee is unmoved. Peru gets a free-kick near the halfway line and works Bravo from the resulting set-piece. This is the first shot on target of the match. The game has opened up in the last couple of minutes as both teams trying their best to break the deadlock before half-time. Chile’s Valdes is down and the paly is halted, he’s receiving treatment on the pitch and looks okay to continue.
- June 22, 2024 06:1640’
After a slow start, Chile has been the better team in this Clasico del Pacifico. Peru looks a bit tired and clueless in attack, especially since the exodus of its talisman Advincula.
- June 22, 2024 06:1135’
Peru captain Advincula looks in serious discomfort, he signals to the bench for substitution. A big setback for this Peruvian team as he goes out. Marcos Lopez comes in to replace him.
- June 22, 2024 06:06FREE KICK30’
Chile appealing for a penalty due to a tackle on Davila by Cartagena, however, the referee is awards a free-kick as the foul was committed just outside the penalty box. Davila takes the resulting set-piece but the Peruvian wall did its job and the ball goes out for a throw-in. Sanchez’s shot from the edge of the box flies over the bar.
- June 22, 2024 06:01YELLOW CARD25’
Chile’s midfielder Erick Pulgar also gets his name on the referee’s book for a nasty challenge on Polo. The physical nature of the match is threatening to make this an infamous encounter between to bitter rivals. Vargas, Sanchez and Davila are combining well for Chile. Sanchez is complaining as he was taken down on the edge of the box. Vargas’ shot is blocked by Araujo.
- June 22, 2024 05:56YELLOW CARD20’
Peru’s defender Carlos Zambrano becomes the first player to be cautioned by the referee tonight for his late challenge on Alexis Sanchez. Chile has settled in the match and is now looking threatening.
- June 22, 2024 05:5215’
Peru has been the better side in the first quarter, while Chile is trying to make this a physical battle with numerous fouls to break Peru’s attacking rhythm. Sanchez misses a sitter. Davila makes a darting run from the left-flank and cuts it back for Sanchez, who looses his marker with an intelligent run but skies his shot from 4 yards out. A big let-off for Peru!!
- June 22, 2024 05:45FREE KICK10’
Chile’s Davila fouls Quispe near the halfway mark. Chile is committing several fouls on Peru players as it tries to win back possession of the ball. Pena’s free-kick aimed at Advincula on the left-flank is overcooked and goes out for a goal kick.
- June 22, 2024 05:415’
Peru has started the match well, it has pinned La Roja in its own half. Peru skipper Advincula has made significant progress from the left-flank. However, Chile is starting to grow into the clash.
- June 22, 2024 05:35KICK-OFF!!!
The second match of Copa America 2024 between Peru and Chile is under way. Clasico del Pacifico starts for the 86th time and this time in Texas.
- June 22, 2024 05:29PER V CHI LIVE next!!!
Both teams are out on the field and are lined up for the national anthems. Live action coming next from AT & T Stadium in Texas, United States. Stay tuned!!!!
- June 22, 2024 05:21LIVE action coming soon!!!
Both sets of players are in the tunnel and gearing up to come out on the field. The second match of the Copa America 2024 is about to begin in Texas. Stay tuned for live updates as we bring all the live action from Peru vs Chile Group A match.
- June 22, 2024 04:59Claudio Bravo becomes oldest player to start in Copa America history
- June 22, 2024 04:58Chile starting XI!!
Bravo (GK); Suazo, Lichnovsky, Diaz, Isla; Pulgar, Nunez; Valdes, Sanchez, Davila; Vargas
- June 22, 2024 04:58Peru starting lineup!!
Gallese (GK); Araujo, Zambrano, Callens; Polo, Pena, Cartagena, Quispe, Advincula; Lapadula, Flores
- June 22, 2024 04:57PER V CHI: Preview
Former Champions Chile, which won the South American Championship in 2015 and 2016 will begin its campaign against a familiar enemy, Peru on Saturday at the AT & T Stadium in Texas, United States.
Given their long-standing political dispute, Clasico del Pacifico is one of the oldest rivalries in South America with both teams going toe-to-toe.
Both teams are experiencing new coaching cycles, as Chile coach Ricardo Gareca and Peru’s Jorge Fossati started coaching this year, and 2024 Copa America 2024 will be their first major test.Read the full preview here
- June 22, 2024 04:55PER v CHI: Live streaming info
- June 22, 2024 04:54Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru vs Chile being played at the AT&T Stadium.
