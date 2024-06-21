Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of PER v CHI Group A clash

The Copa America 2024 kicked-off with the clash between defending champion Argentina and tournament newcomer Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.
Former Champions Chile, which won the South American Championship in 2015 and 2016 will begin its campaign against a familiar enemy, Peru on Saturdat at the AT & T Stadium in Texas, United States.
Given their long-standing political dispute, Clasico del Pacifico is one of the oldest rivalries in South America with both teams goinh toe-to-toe.
On Saturday, Chile will bank on its experienced players such as Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas and Claudio Bravo, while Peru will rely on its veteran striker Paolo Guerrero.
What is the head-to-head record between Chile and Peru?
The Copa America 2024 Group A clash will pit both teams against each other for the 86th in their history. With 47 wins in the last 85 matches, Chile has a clear upper hand over its opponents. Peru won 24 time while 14 clashes ended in draws.
Total - 85
Chile - 47 | Peru - 24 | Tie - 14
In their last encounter in October 2023 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Chile picked-up a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano.
