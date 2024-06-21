Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of PER v CHI Group A clash

The Copa America 2024 kicked-off with the clash between defending champion Argentina and tournament newcomer Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

Former Champions Chile, which won the South American Championship in 2015 and 2016 will begin its campaign against a familiar enemy, Peru on Saturdat at the AT & T Stadium in Texas, United States.

Given their long-standing political dispute, Clasico del Pacifico is one of the oldest rivalries in South America with both teams goinh toe-to-toe.

On Saturday, Chile will bank on its experienced players such as Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas and Claudio Bravo, while Peru will rely on its veteran striker Paolo Guerrero.

The Copa America 2024 Group A clash will pit both teams against each other for the 86th in their history. With 47 wins in the last 85 matches, Chile has a clear upper hand over its opponents. Peru won 24 time while 14 clashes ended in draws.

Total - 85

Chile - 47 | Peru - 24 | Tie - 14

In their last encounter in October 2023 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Chile picked-up a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano.