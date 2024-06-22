Here are the top talking points from the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru vs Chile being played at the AT&T Stadium.

Sanchez misses a sitter

Chile’s record goalscorer and talisman Alexis Sanchez misses a golden chance just before the 15 minute mark. Davila made a darting run from the left-flank and cuts it back for Sanchez, who looses his marker with an intelligent movement but skies his shot from 4 yards out.

Claudio Bravo becomes oldest player to start in Copa history

Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo became the oldest player to start in the South American Championships when he was named in the starting line-up against Peru, in its Group A opener at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Saturday.

Aged 41 Years, 2 Months, 16 Days, he becomes oldest player to play in the tournament’s 108 year old history

Clasico del Pacifico

Given their long-standing political dispute, Clasico del Pacifico is one of the oldest rivalries in South America with both teams going toe-to-toe.

The Copa America 2024 Group A clash will pit both teams against each other for the 86th in their history. With 47 wins in the last 85 matches, Chile has a clear upper hand over its opponents. Peru won 24 time while 14 clashes ended in draws.

Total - 85

Chile - 47 | Peru - 24 | Tie - 14

In their last encounter in October 2023 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Chile picked-up a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano.