Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Sanchez misses sitter for La Roja, top talking points

Sportstar looks at the top talking points from the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru vs Chile being played at the AT&T Stadium.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 04:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Alexis Sanchez (m) of Chile fights for the ball.
FILE PHOTO: Alexis Sanchez (m) of Chile fights for the ball. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Alexis Sanchez (m) of Chile fights for the ball. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Here are the top talking points from the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru vs Chile being played at the AT&T Stadium.

Sanchez misses a sitter

Chile’s record goalscorer and talisman Alexis Sanchez misses a golden chance just before the 15 minute mark. Davila made a darting run from the left-flank and cuts it back for Sanchez, who looses his marker with an intelligent movement but skies his shot from 4 yards out.

Claudio Bravo becomes oldest player to start in Copa history

Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo became the oldest player to start in the South American Championships when he was named in the starting line-up against Peru, in its Group A opener at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Saturday.

Aged 41 Years, 2 Months, 16 Days, he becomes oldest player to play in the tournament’s 108 year old history

Clasico del Pacifico

Given their long-standing political dispute,  Clasico del Pacifico is one of the oldest rivalries in South America with both teams going toe-to-toe.

The Copa America 2024 Group A clash will pit both teams against each other for the 86th in their history. With 47 wins in the last 85 matches, Chile has a clear upper hand over its opponents. Peru won 24 time while 14 clashes ended in draws.

Total - 85

Chile - 47 | Peru - 24 | Tie - 14

In their last encounter in October 2023 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Chile picked-up a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano.

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

