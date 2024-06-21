MagazineBuy Print

Peru vs Chile LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in PER v CHI, Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru vs Chile being played at the AT&T Stadium.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 08:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Alexis Sanchez (m) of Chile fights for the ball.
FILE PHOTO: Alexis Sanchez (m) of Chile fights for the ball. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Alexis Sanchez (m) of Chile fights for the ball. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Copa America 2024 kicked-off with the clash between defending champion Argentina and tournament newcomer Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

Lionel Messi lead Argentina with a 2-0 win over Jesse Marsch’s Canada in the tournament opener with goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

Former Champions Chile, which won the South American Championship in 2015 and 2016 will bank on its experienced players such as Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas and Claudio Bravo, while Peru will rely on its veteran striker Paolo Guerrero.

ALSO READ | Argentina at Copa America 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, team guide

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Peru vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?
The Peru vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match will kick off on Saturday, June 22 (5:30 AM IST) at AT & T Stadium in Texas, United States.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Peru vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Peru vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Peru vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Peru vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

