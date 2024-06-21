Argentina vs Canada LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: ARG 0-0 CAN; Messi comes close to scoring

- June 21, 2024 06:1737’
After a slow-ish start, we’re finally seeing Alphonso Davies get more and more involved and use his pace to drive towards goal. However, its Argentina, which is dominating the proceedings. Crepeau becomes sweeper-keeper and saves Canada from going 0-1 down.
- June 21, 2024 06:13CORNER34’
Argentina gets its first corner of the match. Acuna’s cross is blocked by Buchanan. Mac Allister takes a short corner as Argentina tries to pull off something from the training ground but the attack fizzled out. It gets the ball back and Di Maria’s attempted cut-back is also blocked. Argentina gets another corner.
- June 21, 2024 06:11OFFSIDE32’
David is creating chances from the left-flank for Canada. The Argentine defence looks clueless on how to defend against the Lille forward. He’s deemed off-side but these are warning signs for the world champions. He’s getting into good positions too easily.
- June 21, 2024 06:0929’
Buchanan gets a golden chance but shoots wide of the goal. David is causing all sorts of problem to the Canadian backline with his pace. He cut-back from the left-flank finds its way to Buchanan but he fails to find his balance after a decent first touch.
- June 21, 2024 06:0727’
Canada is committing men forward and inviting Argentina to counter with pace. Di Maria fizzes a ball across the ball but there was no one to tap that in. Acuna fouls David and gets away without a booking. The Argentine left-back has to be careful now.
- June 21, 2024 06:02CORNER23’
Alphonso Davies’ free-kick was blocked by the Argentine wall, Miller takes another shot, which hits De Paul on the midriff and goes away for a corner. Canada fails to make the most of the set-piece.
- June 21, 2024 06:00FREE KICK20’
De Paul’s challenge on Jonathan David near the half way line was deemed as a foul by the referee. Acuna commits a foul near the Argentine box. A chance for Canada to test Emi MArtinez.
- June 21, 2024 05:57OFFSIDE17’
Messi’s shot is blocked by Cornelius. Argentina has built momentum and are constantly testing the Canadian defence. Di Maria, Perades and Messi combines to mount yet another attack. Di Maria drives from the left flank and threads a clever ball to Messi, whose shot is blocked but the fag was raised. This is the second time Messi was caught off-side.
- June 21, 2024 05:5313’
After weathering an early storm from the newcomers, Argentina has grown into the game and now are leading the attacking charts. Messi’s attack was a warning light for Canadian team.
- June 21, 2024 05:50OFFSIDE10’
Messi gets a through ball on the left-flank from Paredes and takes a shot which goes agonisingly wide of the far post. However, the linesman raises his flag, the eight-time Ballon d’Or-winner was off-side.
- June 21, 2024 05:48CORNER9’
Canada gets the first corner of the match, however, Argentine mounts a counter-attack from the resulting set-piece. Canadian goalkeeper Crepeau makes an important save to deny Di Maria from giving an early advantage to the defending champions. Messi gets the ball and dances past two defenders but Cornelius stops him from taking a shot.
- June 21, 2024 05:445’
Argentine left-back, Acuna dribbles past two Canadian players, he gets good support from Di Maria. The ball falls to Paredes, who unleashes a right footed curler from 30 yards which flies over the bar.
- June 21, 2024 05:413’
Canada has started the match with intensity and wanted to catch the World Champions off guard, however, the Argentine defence was alert and prevented Canada from taking any advantage in the final third.
- June 21, 2024 05:37KICK-OFF!!!
The opening match of the Copa America 2024 between defending champion Argentina and newcomer Canada is finally under way at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Sportstar brings you all the LIVE action from Atlanta, United States - Stay Tuned.
- June 21, 2024 05:25ARG vs CAN: Live action next!!
Both teams are in the tunnel and ready to come on the pitch for the Copa America 2024 opener. Alphonos Davies leads Canada, while Lionel Messi steers Argentina. The players are on the pitch lining up for the national anthems.
- June 21, 2024 05:17Opening ceremony begins!!
The opening ceremony for the Copa America 2024 begins in Atlanta. It promises to be a sweet, short and colourful celebration of the Latin life.
Argentina great Sergio Aguero carries the Copa America trophy and places at the centre of the pitch.
- June 21, 2024 05:14Lionel Messi becomes first player to feature in seven South American Championships
- June 21, 2024 05:10LIVE action coming soon!
We are moments away from the start of the 48th edition of the Copa America. The players of both sides are currently warming up on the pitch in Atlanta. Stay tuned for live updates from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
- June 21, 2024 05:01Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Canada Group A match?
- June 21, 2024 05:01Lionel Messi breaks record for the most appearances in Copa America history
- June 21, 2024 04:55Canada Starting Line-up!
Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Kone, Eustaquino, Buchanan Miller; David, Larin
- June 21, 2024 04:53Messi starts for Argentina! Starting XI
D. Martinez; Molina, Romero, L. Martinez, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Alvarez, Messi
- June 21, 2024 04:49Welcome aboard!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Copa America 2024 opener between Argentina and Canada played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
This match in Atlanta, United States will kick start the 48th edition of the South American Championships.
