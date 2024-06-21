MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Argentina vs Canada LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: ARG 0-0 CAN; Messi comes close to scoring

Copa America 2024: Follow the live updates of the opening match between Argentina and Canada, being played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Updated : Jun 21, 2024 06:17 IST

Team Sportstar
Copa America 2024: Follow the live updates of the opening match between Argentina and Canada, being played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Copa America 2024: Follow the live updates of the opening match between Argentina and Canada, being played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
lightbox-info

Copa America 2024: Follow the live updates of the opening match between Argentina and Canada, being played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Copa America 2024 opening match between Argentina and Canada, being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where the Albiceleste enter the arena as the defending champion.

  • June 21, 2024 06:17
    37’

    After a slow-ish start, we’re finally seeing Alphonso Davies get more and more involved and use his pace to drive towards goal. However, its Argentina, which is dominating the proceedings. Crepeau becomes sweeper-keeper and saves Canada from going 0-1 down. 

  • June 21, 2024 06:13
    CORNER
    34’

    Argentina gets its first corner of the match. Acuna’s cross is blocked by Buchanan. Mac Allister takes a short corner as Argentina tries to pull off something from the training ground but the attack fizzled out. It gets the ball back and Di Maria’s attempted cut-back is also blocked. Argentina gets another corner. 

  • June 21, 2024 06:11
    OFFSIDE
    32’

    David is creating chances from the left-flank for Canada. The Argentine defence looks clueless on how to defend against the Lille forward. He’s deemed off-side but these are warning signs for the world champions. He’s getting into good positions too easily. 

  • June 21, 2024 06:09
    29’

    Buchanan gets a golden chance but shoots wide of the goal. David is causing all sorts of problem to the Canadian backline with his pace. He cut-back from the left-flank finds its way to Buchanan but he fails to find his balance after a decent first touch. 

  • June 21, 2024 06:07
    27’

    Canada is committing men forward and inviting Argentina to counter with pace. Di Maria fizzes a ball across the ball but there was no one to tap that in. Acuna fouls David and gets away without a booking. The Argentine left-back has to be careful now. 

  • June 21, 2024 06:02
    CORNER
    23’

    Alphonso Davies’ free-kick was blocked by the Argentine wall, Miller takes another shot, which hits De Paul on the midriff and goes away for a corner. Canada fails to make the most of the set-piece. 

  • June 21, 2024 06:00
    FREE KICK
    20’

    De Paul’s challenge on Jonathan David near the half way line was deemed as a foul by the referee. Acuna commits a foul near the Argentine box. A chance for Canada to test Emi MArtinez. 

  • June 21, 2024 05:57
    OFFSIDE
    17’

    Messi’s shot is blocked by Cornelius. Argentina has built momentum and are constantly testing the Canadian defence. Di Maria, Perades and Messi combines to mount yet another attack. Di Maria drives from the left flank and threads a clever ball to Messi, whose shot is blocked but the fag was raised. This is the second time Messi was caught off-side. 

  • June 21, 2024 05:53
    13’

    After weathering an early storm from the newcomers, Argentina has grown into the game and now are leading the attacking charts. Messi’s attack was a warning light for Canadian team.

  • June 21, 2024 05:50
    OFFSIDE
    10’

    Messi gets a through ball on the left-flank from Paredes and takes a shot which goes agonisingly wide of the far post. However, the linesman raises his flag, the eight-time Ballon d’Or-winner was off-side. 

  • June 21, 2024 05:48
    CORNER
    9’

    Canada gets the first corner of the match, however, Argentine mounts a counter-attack from the resulting set-piece. Canadian goalkeeper Crepeau makes an important save to deny Di Maria from giving an early advantage to the defending champions. Messi gets the ball and dances past two defenders but Cornelius stops him from taking a shot. 

  • June 21, 2024 05:44
    5’

    Argentine left-back, Acuna dribbles past two Canadian players, he gets good support from Di Maria. The ball falls to Paredes, who unleashes a right footed curler from 30 yards which flies over the bar. 

  • June 21, 2024 05:41
    3’

    Canada has started the match with intensity and wanted to catch the World Champions off guard, however, the Argentine defence was alert and prevented Canada from taking any advantage in the final third. 

  • June 21, 2024 05:37
    KICK-OFF!!!

    The opening match of the Copa America 2024 between defending champion Argentina and newcomer Canada is finally under way at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Sportstar brings you all the LIVE action from Atlanta, United States - Stay Tuned. 

  • June 21, 2024 05:25
    ARG vs CAN: Live action next!!

    Both teams are in the tunnel and ready to come on the pitch for the Copa America 2024 opener. Alphonos Davies leads Canada, while Lionel Messi steers Argentina. The players are on the pitch lining up for the national anthems. 

  • June 21, 2024 05:17
    Opening ceremony begins!!

    The opening ceremony for the Copa America 2024 begins in Atlanta. It promises to be a sweet, short and colourful celebration of the Latin life. 

    Argentina great Sergio Aguero carries the Copa America trophy and places at the centre of the pitch. 

  • June 21, 2024 05:16
    How to watch Copa America 2024 live in Bangladesh?

    How to watch Copa America 2024 live in Bangladesh?

    Six CONCACAF nations and all 10 CONMEBOL members will compete in the tournament, which takes place from June 21 to July 15 (IST) and is being hosted by 14 American cities.

  • June 21, 2024 05:15
    How to watch Copa America 2024 live in India?

    How to watch Copa America 2024 live in India?

    The Copa America 2024 starts in United States on Friday. The 48th edition of the South American Championship will run till July 15. Here’s where to watch Lionel Messi from India.

  • June 21, 2024 05:15
    How to watch the Copa America 2024 live on TV around the world?

    How to watch the Copa America live on TV around the world?

    The 48th edition of Copa America begins when defending champion and World Cup holder Argentina hosts Canada at 5;30 am IST on Friday, June 21.

  • June 21, 2024 05:14
    Lionel Messi becomes first player to feature in seven South American Championships

    Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi becomes first player to feature in seven Copas

    Lionel Messi set a record even before kick-off in Argentina’s opening game against Canada in a Group A match of Copa America 2024, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, United States on Friday.

  • June 21, 2024 05:10
    LIVE action coming soon!

    We are moments away from the start of the 48th edition of the Copa America. The players of both sides are currently warming up on the pitch in Atlanta. Stay tuned for live updates from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

  • June 21, 2024 05:01
    Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Canada Group A match?

    Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Canada Group A match?

    Take a look at the full list of match officials who will take charge of the Argentina vs Canada Group A match being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

  • June 21, 2024 05:01
    Lionel Messi breaks record for the most appearances in Copa America history

    Lionel Messi creates history, breaks record for the most appearances in Copa America

    Lionel Messi became the player who has played the most times in Copa America history as he’s about to start for Argentina against Canada in Copa America 2024 opener on Friday.

  • June 21, 2024 04:55
    Canada Starting Line-up!

    Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Kone, Eustaquino, Buchanan Miller; David, Larin

  • June 21, 2024 04:53
    Messi starts for Argentina! Starting XI

    D. Martinez; Molina, Romero, L. Martinez, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Alvarez, Messi

  • June 21, 2024 04:49
    Welcome aboard!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Copa America 2024 opener between Argentina and Canada played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

    This match in Atlanta, United States will kick start the 48th edition of the South American Championships. 

Related Topics

Copa America /

Copa America 2024 /

Argentina /

Lionel Messi /

Canada

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh 8/1; Starc removes Tanzid after Australia elects to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina vs Canada LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: ARG 0-0 CAN; Messi comes close to scoring
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Canada LIVE, Copa America 2024: Messi and Co. being title defence, real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs South Africa Tactics Board: How to contain Phil’s Assa(u)lt? Archer vs Quinton de Kock
    Ayan Acharya
  5. AUS vs BAN head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina vs Canada LIVE, Copa America 2024: Messi and Co. being title defence, real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina vs Canada LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: ARG 0-0 CAN; Messi comes close to scoring
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lionel Messi breaks record for the most appearances in Copa America history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi becomes first player to feature in seven South American Championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Canada LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out; Lionel Messi starts for La Albiceleste in ARG v CAN
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh 8/1; Starc removes Tanzid after Australia elects to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina vs Canada LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: ARG 0-0 CAN; Messi comes close to scoring
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Canada LIVE, Copa America 2024: Messi and Co. being title defence, real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs South Africa Tactics Board: How to contain Phil’s Assa(u)lt? Archer vs Quinton de Kock
    Ayan Acharya
  5. AUS vs BAN head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment