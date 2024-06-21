MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Pat Cummins picks hat-trick against Bangladesh; second Australian to achieve feat

The pacer followed the footsteps of Brett Lee who had picked three in three during Australia’s match against the same opponent in 2007.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 07:40 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates with teammate Mitchell Marsh after bowling Mahmudullah Riyad of Bangladesh (not pictured) during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match
Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates with teammate Mitchell Marsh after bowling Mahmudullah Riyad of Bangladesh (not pictured) during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates with teammate Mitchell Marsh after bowling Mahmudullah Riyad of Bangladesh (not pictured) during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pat Cummins became the second Australian bowler to pick a T20 World Cup hat-trick during the Super Eight clash against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

The pacer followed the footsteps of Brett Lee who had picked three in three during Australia’s match against the same opponent in 2007.

Cummins’ hat-trick was split over two overs (18th and 20th). He started by forcing Mahmudullah to chop one on. Mahedi Hasan was the next to follow as he top-edged one to deep third. The right-arm pacer completed the feat by having Towhid Hridoy caught at short fine leg.

Here is a look at the full list of bowlers to pick up hat-tricks in men’s T20 World Cup history:

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 2024 vs Bangladesh

Mahmudullah (b)

Mahedi Hasan (c Zampa) 

Towhid Hridoy (c Hazlewood)

Brett Lee (Australia) - 2007 v Bangladesh (Result: Won)

Shakib Al Hasan (c Adam Gilchrist)

Mashrafe Mortaza (b)

Alok Kapali (lbw)

Curtis Campher (Ireland) - 2021 v Netherlands (Result: Won)

Colin Ackermann (c Neil Rock)

Ryan ten Doeschate (lbw)

Scott Edwards (lbw)

Roelof van der Merwe (b)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 2021 v South Africa (Result: Lost)

Aiden Markram (b)

Temba Bavuma (c Pathum Nissanka)

Dwaine Pretorius (c Bhanuka Rajapaksa)

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) - 2021 v England (Result: Won)

Chris Woakes (c Anrich Nortje)

Eoin Morgan (c Keshav Maharaj)

Chris Jordan (c David Miller)

Karthik Meiyappan (UAE) - 2022 v Sri Lanka (Result: Lost)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c Kashif Daud)

Charith Asalanka (c Vriitya Aravind)

Dasun Shanaka (b)

Josh Little (Ireland) - 2022 v New Zeland (Result: Lost)

Kane Williamson (c Delany)

James Neesham (lbw)

MItchell Santner (lbw)

