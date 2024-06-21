MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch SCK v UKR Group E match?

A fifth successive victory in competitive matches for Francesco Calzona’s Slovakia on Friday would guarantee it a place in the last 16 -- equalling its run of 2016.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko will look to turn the tide for his team when it faces Slovakia in their second group stage match in Euro 2024.
Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko will look to turn the tide for his team when it faces Slovakia in their second group stage match in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko will look to turn the tide for his team when it faces Slovakia in their second group stage match in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Slovakia pulled off the biggest statistical shock in European Championship history when it stunned Belgium in its opening match at Euro 2024 but knows there is still work to be done if it wants to capitalise on its sensational start.

Ivan Schranz’s early goal earned Slovakia - 48th in the world rankings - a 1-0 victory over the third-ranked team, the biggest rankings gap ever overcome by an underdog, according to Opta.

It also blew Group E wide open ahead of its clash with Ukraine on Friday in Duesseldorf.

Ukraine, meanwhile, was taken apart in a 3-0 defeat by Romania and will be desperate to make amends.

A fifth successive victory in competitive matches for Francesco Calzona’s Slovakia on Friday would guarantee it a place in the last 16 -- equalling its run of 2016.

But midfielder Tomas Suslov, whose father is Ukrainian, warned that it must not get too far ahead of itself.

Complacency is unlikely from a vastly-experienced Slovakia team whose starting line-up against Croatia had an average age of 31 with three players -- right back Peter Pekarik, midfielder Juraj Kucka and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka -- over 35.

Read the full preview here: Slovakia aims to back up Belgium shock, Ukraine seeks redemption

LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Slovakia vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match kick off?
The Slovakia vs Ukraine Euro 2024 will kick off at 6:30 PM IST, on Friday, June 21 at the Dusseldorf Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Slovakia vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match?
The Slovakia vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Slovakia vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Slovakia /

Ukraine

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pat Cummins picks hat-trick as Australia restricts Bangladesh to 140/8
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Queen’s defeat part of our lives, says Alcaraz
    AFP
  3. Copa America 2024: Messi, Alvarez and Lautaro combine as Argentina beats Canada 2-0 in opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Pat Cummins picks hat-trick against Bangladesh; second Australian to achieve feat
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Highlights: ARG 2-0 CAN; Lautaro, Alvarez score, Messi assists
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch SCK v UKR Group E match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Messi, Alvarez and Lautaro combine as Argentina beats Canada 2-0 in opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Alvarez, Lautaro score; Messi assists, match in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Highlights: ARG 2-0 CAN; Lautaro, Alvarez score, Messi assists
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lionel Messi breaks record for the most appearances in Copa America history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pat Cummins picks hat-trick as Australia restricts Bangladesh to 140/8
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Queen’s defeat part of our lives, says Alcaraz
    AFP
  3. Copa America 2024: Messi, Alvarez and Lautaro combine as Argentina beats Canada 2-0 in opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Pat Cummins picks hat-trick against Bangladesh; second Australian to achieve feat
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Highlights: ARG 2-0 CAN; Lautaro, Alvarez score, Messi assists
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment