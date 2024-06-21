Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch SCK v UKR Group E match?

Slovakia pulled off the biggest statistical shock in European Championship history when it stunned Belgium in its opening match at Euro 2024 but knows there is still work to be done if it wants to capitalise on its sensational start.

Ivan Schranz’s early goal earned Slovakia - 48th in the world rankings - a 1-0 victory over the third-ranked team, the biggest rankings gap ever overcome by an underdog, according to Opta.

It also blew Group E wide open ahead of its clash with Ukraine on Friday in Duesseldorf.

Ukraine, meanwhile, was taken apart in a 3-0 defeat by Romania and will be desperate to make amends.

A fifth successive victory in competitive matches for Francesco Calzona’s Slovakia on Friday would guarantee it a place in the last 16 -- equalling its run of 2016.

But midfielder Tomas Suslov, whose father is Ukrainian, warned that it must not get too far ahead of itself.

Complacency is unlikely from a vastly-experienced Slovakia team whose starting line-up against Croatia had an average age of 31 with three players -- right back Peter Pekarik, midfielder Juraj Kucka and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka -- over 35.

