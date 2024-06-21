MagazineBuy Print

Lionel Messi breaks record for the most appearances in Copa America history

It is Messi’s 35th appearance for the Albiceleste, which makes him the player who has played the most times in the tournament.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 04:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal for Argentina.
File photo: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal for Argentina. | Photo Credit: AFP
File photo: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal for Argentina. | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentina captain Lionel Messi became the player who has played the most times in Copa America history as he’s about to start for the Albiceleste against Canada in Copa America 2024 opener on Friday.

The 36 year-old will make his 35th appearance for the Albiceleste in the continental event, which makes him the player who has played the most times in the tournament.

The World Cup-winner broke the seven decade-long record of the legendary Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone, who reigned alone since 1953 as the player with the most appearances in the CONMEBOL Copa America. There were 34 games on the pitch for the Chile custodian over six editions.

Messi is also the highest goalscorer for Argentina and is joint second in international football with 108 strikes. He’s behind Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 130 goals.

HIGHEST APPEARANCES OF ALL TIME IN COPA AMERICA

Position Player Country Appearances
1 Lionel Messi Argentina 35
2 Sergio Livingstone Chile 34
3 Zizinho Brazil 33
4 Victor Agustin Ugarte Bolivia 30
5 Yoshimar Yotun Peru 27

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Argentina

Copa America

Copa America 2024

