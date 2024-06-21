Argentina captain Lionel Messi became the player who has played the most times in Copa America history as he’s about to start for the Albiceleste against Canada in Copa America 2024 opener on Friday.

The 36 year-old will make his 35th appearance for the Albiceleste in the continental event, which makes him the player who has played the most times in the tournament.

The World Cup-winner broke the seven decade-long record of the legendary Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone, who reigned alone since 1953 as the player with the most appearances in the CONMEBOL Copa America. There were 34 games on the pitch for the Chile custodian over six editions.

Messi is also the highest goalscorer for Argentina and is joint second in international football with 108 strikes. He’s behind Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 130 goals.

HIGHEST APPEARANCES OF ALL TIME IN COPA AMERICA