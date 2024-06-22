Copa America 2024 Group A points table: Messi’s Argentina tops standings, Peru second, Canada last

Defending champion Argentina led by Lionel Messi remained top of Group A after a 0-0 draw between Peru and Chile in the second Group A fixture, while Canada, which lost the opening match against La Albiceleste remained at the bottom.
Group A matches of the Copa America 2024 will resume Wednesday, June 26.
Here is the Group A standings of Copa America 2024:
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Argentina
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Peru
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chile
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canada
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
