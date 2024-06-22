MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024 Group A points table: Messi’s Argentina tops standings, Peru second, Canada last

Chile, which has the same points-tally and goal difference as the Peru, stays third after a goalless draw against the latter.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 08:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s defender Nicolas Otamendi (C) fights for the ball with Canada’s goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.
Argentina’s defender Nicolas Otamendi (C) fights for the ball with Canada’s goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Argentina’s defender Nicolas Otamendi (C) fights for the ball with Canada’s goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau. | Photo Credit: AFP

Defending champion Argentina led by Lionel Messi remained top of Group A after a 0-0 draw between Peru and Chile in the second Group A fixture, while Canada, which lost the opening match against La Albiceleste remained at the bottom.

Group A matches of the Copa America 2024 will resume Wednesday, June 26.

Here is the Group A standings of Copa America 2024:

Team Points Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Argentina 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
Peru 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
Chile 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Argentina /

Canada

