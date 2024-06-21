Euro 2024: Can Kylian Mbappe wear French flag based tricolour mask against Netherlands?

Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during France’s 1-0 win against Austria in Euro 2024 and will wear a protective mask for the remainder the tournament.

He sustained the injury in an aerial collision when his face struck Kevin Danso’s shoulder. Images showed Mbappe’s nose was bloodied and swollen as he was subbed off mid-game.

France’s Kylian Mbappe adjusts his face mask during a training session. | Photo Credit: AP

Mbappe was seen sporting a French tricolour mask in training ahead of the Nethelands. Mbappe might not feature in the starting 11 or even the whole game but if he does come onto the pitch, he might not wear the France themed mask.

Des idées de masques 🎭😅 ? — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 17, 2024

According to UEFA’s rules - Medical equipment worn on the field of play must be a single colour and free of team and manufacturer identification.

Hence despite wearing it in training, Mbappe might have to stick to a mono-coloured mask (likely black) to avoid getting a yellow card by the referee for violating the code of conduct.

That being said, Mbappe could be allowed to wear the French mask only if UEFA makes an exception for him.

France and Netherlands will play on June 22, 12:30 AM IST.