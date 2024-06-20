MagazineBuy Print

Colin Bell leaves post as South Korea women's football boss

The 62-year-old was the first foreign coach of the South Korea women’s side when he took over in October 2019 and he guided it to last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 11:34 IST , Seoul - 1 MIN READ

AFP
English coach Colin Bell has left his post as South Korea women’s football boss after nearly five years in charge, the football association said Thursday.

The 62-year-old was the first foreign coach of the South Korea women’s side when he took over in October 2019 and he guided it to last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

It exited in the group phase however with one draw and two defeats, and Bell was outspoken about what he said were problems in women’s football in South Korea.

At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, he gave 16-year-old Casey Phair her debut, saying the United States-born forward brought something none of her teammates had.

ALSO READ | Inter Miami beats the Columbus Crew 2-1 without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

“We need strong, fast players with physicality,” said Bell, whose playing and coaching career has mostly been in Germany.

The Korea Football Association said that Bell’s departure was by mutual consent. He had six months left on his contract.

He had 24 wins, 15 losses and 10 draws.

Bell’s premature exit leaves both South Korea’s men and women national teams without a coach.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

