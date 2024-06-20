MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Hungary’s Rossi hammers referee after Germany defeat

Hungary coach Marco Rossi railed against some refereeing decisions that have left his side’s hopes of progressing at the tournament hanging by a thread.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 09:28 IST , STUTTGART, Germany - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Hungary’s coach Marco Rossi during the Euro 2024 Group A match between Germany and Hungary.
Hungary’s coach Marco Rossi during the Euro 2024 Group A match between Germany and Hungary. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Hungary’s coach Marco Rossi during the Euro 2024 Group A match between Germany and Hungary. | Photo Credit: AP

Hungary coach Marco Rossi said Germany was the better side in the team’s 2-0 loss to the Euro 2024 hosts on Wednesday, but he railed against some refereeing decisions that have left his side’s hopes of progressing at the tournament hanging by a thread.

Jamal Musiala’s opening goal was immediately preceded by a clash between Ilkay Gundogan and Hungary’s Willi Orban, but despite protests from the Hungarian players, Dutch referee Danny Makkelie let play go on and the Germans took the lead.

“The referee used a double standard, because in the first half the referee allowed a goal after a push on Orban, and in the second half in a similar situation with (Germany’s Robert) Andrich, the referee whistled the foul,” Rossi told reporters.

READ |Who is the referee of Germany vs Hungary Group A Euros clash?

“So we need to use just one standard, not a double standard. From my perspective Germany would have won anyway, they’re stronger than us and they would have won anyway, but the referee was the worst on the pitch. Germany didn’t need help from the referee, especially against a team like Hungary,” he added.

After a 3-1 loss to Switzerland in it opening Group A game, goals from Musiala and Gundogan leave the Hungarians needing a win in their final group game against Scotland to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stage.

“We are not mathematically out of the Euros, and in the final game, we’ll try everything to win,” Rossi said.

“We are expecting another kind of match (against the Scots), and we will prepare of course for the tactical aspects of the next and last match, but the main thing, the most important I think, is to give maximum effort on the pitch,” he added.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Hungary /

Germany /

Ilkay Gundogan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Salt, Bairstow take ENG to comfortable 8-wicket win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Hungary’s Rossi hammers referee after Germany defeat
    Reuters
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 2 Points Table Updated after WI vs ENG: England goes top after comfortable win over West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Super League generates record revenue on back of England’s success
    Reuters
  5. Knighton avoids ban ahead of US trials
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee of the Slovenia vs Serbia Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Hungary’s Rossi hammers referee after Germany defeat
    Reuters
  3. Copa America 2024 venue guide: All you need to know about the stadiums
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Super League generates record revenue on back of England’s success
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: Slovenia vs Serbia predicted lineups, formations
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Salt, Bairstow take ENG to comfortable 8-wicket win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Hungary’s Rossi hammers referee after Germany defeat
    Reuters
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 2 Points Table Updated after WI vs ENG: England goes top after comfortable win over West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Super League generates record revenue on back of England’s success
    Reuters
  5. Knighton avoids ban ahead of US trials
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment