Euro 2024: Germany confirms Round of 16 qualification after 2-0 win against Hungary

Germany assured qualification to the Euro 2024 Round of 16 after its 2-0 win against Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena on Wednesday.
This makes the host nation the first team to qualify for the next round in this edition of the European Championship.
AS IT HAPPENED: Germany vs Hungary highlights
The Germans, for now, qualify as one of the best third-placed teams and will be confirmed in the top two if Scotland fails to beat Switzerland in their second Group A clash.
Jamal Musiala opened the scoring for the Germans in the 22nd minute and captain Ilkay Gundogan doubled their lead in the 67th minute to seal the win and qualification to the Round of 16.
