MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Germany confirms Round of 16 qualification after 2-0 win against Hungary

The Germans, for now, qualify as one of the best third-placed teams and will be confirmed in the top two if Scotland fails to beat Switzerland.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 23:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring its first goal.
Germany’s Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring its first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Germany’s Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring its first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Germany assured qualification to the Euro 2024 Round of 16 after its 2-0 win against Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena on Wednesday.

This makes the host nation the first team to qualify for the next round in this edition of the European Championship.

AS IT HAPPENED: Germany vs Hungary highlights

The Germans, for now, qualify as one of the best third-placed teams and will be confirmed in the top two if Scotland fails to beat Switzerland in their second Group A clash.

Jamal Musiala opened the scoring for the Germans in the 22nd minute and captain Ilkay Gundogan doubled their lead in the 67th minute to seal the win and qualification to the Round of 16.

Related Topics

Germany /

Hungary /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024: Mbappe partially trains two days before France clash with Dutch
    AFP
  2. USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gous’ innings in vain as South Africa beats United States by 18 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W: Mandhana-Harmanpreet show, Pooja’s final over hand India nailbiting series-sealing win in Bengaluru
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Scotland vs Switzerland LIVE score: Lineups out; Granit Xhaka starts in SCO v SUI; Kick-off at 12:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Germany vs Hungary highlights, Euro 2024: GER 2-0 HUN; Musiala and Gundogan score to confirm knockout spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. EURO 2024: Mbappe partially trains two days before France clash with Dutch
    AFP
  2. Super Mario in Euro 2024? Footballer wears Mario-themed shoes in Croatia vs Albania
    AP
  3. Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Scotland looking to make past group stage for first time; Major talking points from SCO v SUI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Germany confirms Round of 16 qualification after 2-0 win against Hungary
    Team Sportstar
  5. Scotland vs Switzerland LIVE score: Lineups out; Granit Xhaka starts in SCO v SUI; Kick-off at 12:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024: Mbappe partially trains two days before France clash with Dutch
    AFP
  2. USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gous’ innings in vain as South Africa beats United States by 18 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W: Mandhana-Harmanpreet show, Pooja’s final over hand India nailbiting series-sealing win in Bengaluru
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Scotland vs Switzerland LIVE score: Lineups out; Granit Xhaka starts in SCO v SUI; Kick-off at 12:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Germany vs Hungary highlights, Euro 2024: GER 2-0 HUN; Musiala and Gundogan score to confirm knockout spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment