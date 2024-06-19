MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Germany vs Hungary LIVE score, Euro 2024: GER 1-0 HUN; Musiala scores to take the lead

Germany vs Hungary Live Score, Euro 2024: Catch the match updates from the Group A Euros clash.

Updated : Jun 19, 2024 22:06 IST

Team Sportstar
Germany vs Hungary LIVE score and updates.
Germany vs Hungary LIVE score and updates.
lightbox-info

Germany vs Hungary LIVE score and updates.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 Group A match between Germany and Hungary being played at Stuttgart Arena.

  • June 19, 2024 22:03
    32’

    Germany is holding possession and playing around Hungary’s box. Musiala runs into the Gundogan with the ball who dinks it in for a teammate but the ball goes out of play.

  • June 19, 2024 21:59
    29’

    Szoboszlai gets inside the German box and takes a shot but Tah makes a diving block to keep his side ahead.

  • June 19, 2024 21:57
    26’ - Neuer makes crucial save!

    Szoboszlai takes an incredible free-kick aiming the top left corner but Neuer makes an incredible save to keep the ball out as Germany reaches the ball and clears the ball away before Hungary could reach off of the rebound.

  • June 19, 2024 21:53
    GOAL
    23’ - MUSIALA SCORES!!!!!!

    Hungary makes a mess at the back and fails to clear the ball in its own box. Gundogan wins the ball and plays it behind to Musiala and with the keeper off his line, it was almost to easy for Musiala to score!!!!

  • June 19, 2024 21:50
    21’

    Gundogan plays a dink into the box for Wirtz but it is cleared away by the Hungarians.

  • June 19, 2024 21:50
    19’

    Germany breaks into another attack as Havertz plays a through ball for Gundogan in front of goal but puts too much power into it, the ball goes out of bonds.

  • June 19, 2024 21:47
    17’

    Musiala gets the ball on the left as he dribbles in and takes a shot but blocked away for a corner. Hungary breaks into a counter but the Germans track back in time, leaving no space for the underdogs to attack the goal.

  • June 19, 2024 21:45
    15’

    Bolla pushes ahead on the right flank and makes a cut-back pass for Sallai at the edge of the box but his shot is blocked by the German backline.

  • June 19, 2024 21:43
    12’

    Andrich takes a volley inside the box after a set-piece corner by Germany but his shot is cleared away with a header in front of goal by Bolla.

  • June 19, 2024 21:42
    11’ - Havertz misses big chance

    Havertz wins the ball in front of goal off of Orban as he takes a shot from a few inches away from goal but Gulacasi makes a save. A big chance wasted by Havertz.

  • June 19, 2024 21:39
    9’

    Kroos plays a long ball across into the box for Gundogan but the skipper fails to connect his header.

  • June 19, 2024 21:37
    6’

    Hungary’s Bolla gets the ball on the far post after a corner kick but his shot is deflected away for another corner but Germany deals with it easily.

  • June 19, 2024 21:35
    5’

    Havertz is played a threaded pass by Kimmich on the left flank as he cuts in and takes a shot, but lacked quality, straight to the keeper.

  • June 19, 2024 21:33
    3’

    Rudiger plays a long ball into the box for Havertz but he fails to control the ball and loses a good scoring chance.

  • June 19, 2024 21:31
    Kick-off!

    Germany loses the ball early on as Hungary breaks into a counter but Neuer comes out ahead of Sallai and makes a crucial save, fifteen seconds into the game.

  • June 19, 2024 21:29
    Follow the match through pictures!

    LIVE Germany vs Hungary match in pictures, Euro 2024: Real-time photo gallery

    GER v HUN: Follow real-time picture updates of the Euro 2024 Group A clash between Germany and Hungary from the Stuttgart Arena

  • June 19, 2024 21:17
    Here’s how the Group A points table looks ahead of the match!

    Euro 2024 Group A points table: Germany leads standings, Switzerland behind on goal difference

    Euro 2024 Points Table: Here is the updated standings of Group A, host nation Germany leads the charts.

  • June 19, 2024 21:11
    Here’s how Germany dominated its Euro 2024 opening clash!

    Euro 2024: Germany starts European Championship with a bang, thrashes 10-man Scotland 5-1 in opener

    Germany could not have started the 2024 European Championship on a better note as it thrashed an outnumbered Scotland 4-0 in the opening match, on Friday.

  • June 19, 2024 20:58
    Euro 2024: Who is the referee of Germany vs Hungary Group A Euros clash?

    Euro 2024: Who is the referee of Germany vs Hungary Group A Euros clash?

    Danny Makkelie will be the referee of Germany’s match against Hungary and will be joined by Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries.

  • June 19, 2024 20:51
    Previous results!

    23 Sep 2022: Germany 0-1 Hungary (UEFA Nations League)

    11 Jun 2022: Hungary 1-1 Germany (UEFA Nations League)

    23 Jun 2021: Germany 2-2 Hungary (UEFA European Championship)

    04 Jun 2016: Germany 2-0 Hungary (International Friendly)

    29 May 2010: Hungary 0-3 Germany (International Friendly)

  • June 19, 2024 20:51
    Head-to-head record

    Matches: 37 

    Germany wins: 13 

    Draws: 12 

    Hungary wins: 12

  • June 19, 2024 20:46
    Hungary’s starting lineup!

    GQcd4_FWwAAdCCp.jpg

  • June 19, 2024 20:26
    Germany’s starting lineup!
  • June 19, 2024 20:15
    Germany vs Hungary Predicted XI

    Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz 

    Hungary (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi; Orban, Lang, Szalai; Bolla, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga

  • June 19, 2024 20:07
    Where to watch the big clash?

    Where to watch the live telecast of the Germany vs Hungary Euro 2024 Group A match?

    The Germany vs Hungary Euro 2024 Group A match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    Where to live stream the Germany vs Hungary Euro 2024 Group A match?

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • June 19, 2024 20:01
    Preview

    GER vs HUN, Euro 2024: Germany title credentials to be tested in Hungary grudge match

    Euro 2024 host Germany will get a better idea of whether its blend of youth and experience can sustain a title challenge when it takes on a Hungary side on Wednesday eager to bounce back from a disappointing result in its Group A opener.

  • June 19, 2024 20:01
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match from the Stuttgart Arena. This is Karthik Mudaliar taking you through the pre-match build up and updates from the Group A clash!

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Jamal Musiala /

Florian Wirtz /

Germany /

Hungary

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany vs Hungary LIVE score, Euro 2024: GER 1-0 HUN; Musiala scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: US 34/1 (4 overs), Target - 195; Rabada ends Taylor’s onslaught
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Jamal Musiala scores; Manuel Neuer makes history; Major talking points from GER v HUN
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Germany vs Hungary match in pictures, GER 1-0 HUN, Euro 2024: Real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W: India’s second ODI against South Africa records four centuries; most in a women’s ODI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. LIVE Germany vs Hungary match in pictures, GER 1-0 HUN, Euro 2024: Real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024, Group B preview: Ecuador, Mexico favourites to qualify
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Jamal Musiala scores; Manuel Neuer makes history; Major talking points from GER v HUN
    Team Sportstar
  4. Croatia vs Albania, Euro 2024: Klaus Gjasula becomes first substitute to score own goal in Euros
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Albania score stoppage-time equaliser to hold Croatia in thrilling 2-2 draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany vs Hungary LIVE score, Euro 2024: GER 1-0 HUN; Musiala scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: US 34/1 (4 overs), Target - 195; Rabada ends Taylor’s onslaught
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Jamal Musiala scores; Manuel Neuer makes history; Major talking points from GER v HUN
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Germany vs Hungary match in pictures, GER 1-0 HUN, Euro 2024: Real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W: India’s second ODI against South Africa records four centuries; most in a women’s ODI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment