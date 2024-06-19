- June 19, 2024 22:0332’
Germany is holding possession and playing around Hungary’s box. Musiala runs into the Gundogan with the ball who dinks it in for a teammate but the ball goes out of play.
- June 19, 2024 21:5929’
Szoboszlai gets inside the German box and takes a shot but Tah makes a diving block to keep his side ahead.
- June 19, 2024 21:5726’ - Neuer makes crucial save!
Szoboszlai takes an incredible free-kick aiming the top left corner but Neuer makes an incredible save to keep the ball out as Germany reaches the ball and clears the ball away before Hungary could reach off of the rebound.
- June 19, 2024 21:53GOAL23’ - MUSIALA SCORES!!!!!!
Hungary makes a mess at the back and fails to clear the ball in its own box. Gundogan wins the ball and plays it behind to Musiala and with the keeper off his line, it was almost to easy for Musiala to score!!!!
- June 19, 2024 21:5021’
Gundogan plays a dink into the box for Wirtz but it is cleared away by the Hungarians.
- June 19, 2024 21:5019’
Germany breaks into another attack as Havertz plays a through ball for Gundogan in front of goal but puts too much power into it, the ball goes out of bonds.
- June 19, 2024 21:4717’
Musiala gets the ball on the left as he dribbles in and takes a shot but blocked away for a corner. Hungary breaks into a counter but the Germans track back in time, leaving no space for the underdogs to attack the goal.
- June 19, 2024 21:4515’
Bolla pushes ahead on the right flank and makes a cut-back pass for Sallai at the edge of the box but his shot is blocked by the German backline.
- June 19, 2024 21:4312’
Andrich takes a volley inside the box after a set-piece corner by Germany but his shot is cleared away with a header in front of goal by Bolla.
- June 19, 2024 21:4211’ - Havertz misses big chance
Havertz wins the ball in front of goal off of Orban as he takes a shot from a few inches away from goal but Gulacasi makes a save. A big chance wasted by Havertz.
- June 19, 2024 21:399’
Kroos plays a long ball across into the box for Gundogan but the skipper fails to connect his header.
- June 19, 2024 21:376’
Hungary’s Bolla gets the ball on the far post after a corner kick but his shot is deflected away for another corner but Germany deals with it easily.
- June 19, 2024 21:355’
Havertz is played a threaded pass by Kimmich on the left flank as he cuts in and takes a shot, but lacked quality, straight to the keeper.
- June 19, 2024 21:333’
Rudiger plays a long ball into the box for Havertz but he fails to control the ball and loses a good scoring chance.
- June 19, 2024 21:31Kick-off!
Germany loses the ball early on as Hungary breaks into a counter but Neuer comes out ahead of Sallai and makes a crucial save, fifteen seconds into the game.
- June 19, 2024 20:51Previous results!
23 Sep 2022: Germany 0-1 Hungary (UEFA Nations League)
11 Jun 2022: Hungary 1-1 Germany (UEFA Nations League)
23 Jun 2021: Germany 2-2 Hungary (UEFA European Championship)
04 Jun 2016: Germany 2-0 Hungary (International Friendly)
29 May 2010: Hungary 0-3 Germany (International Friendly)
- June 19, 2024 20:51Head-to-head record
Matches: 37
Germany wins: 13
Draws: 12
Hungary wins: 12
- June 19, 2024 20:46Hungary’s starting lineup!
- June 19, 2024 20:26Germany’s starting lineup!
- June 19, 2024 20:15Germany vs Hungary Predicted XI
Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz
Hungary (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi; Orban, Lang, Szalai; Bolla, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga
- June 19, 2024 20:07Where to watch the big clash?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Germany vs Hungary Euro 2024 Group A match?
The Germany vs Hungary Euro 2024 Group A match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where to live stream the Germany vs Hungary Euro 2024 Group A match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
- June 19, 2024 20:01Preview
GER vs HUN, Euro 2024: Germany title credentials to be tested in Hungary grudge match
Euro 2024 host Germany will get a better idea of whether its blend of youth and experience can sustain a title challenge when it takes on a Hungary side on Wednesday eager to bounce back from a disappointing result in its Group A opener.
- June 19, 2024 20:01Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match from the Stuttgart Arena. This is Karthik Mudaliar taking you through the pre-match build up and updates from the Group A clash!
