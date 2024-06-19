SCOTLAND VS SWITZERLAND STARTING LINEUPS
Scotland starting XI: Gunn, Raiston, Hendry, Hanley, Tierney, Robertson (C), McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor, McGinn, Adams
Switzerland starting XI: Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer, Shaqiri, Vargas, Ndoye
PREVIEW
Tens of thousands of kilt-wearing Scotland fans will take part in a pre-match march to Cologne Stadium ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Switzerland and they will expect to be rewarded with a vast improvement from Steve Clarke’s team.
Scotland has never made it out of the group phase in 11 previous major tournaments and while having already put themselves on the back foot, all is not lost. Although it almost certainly will be if they suffer a second defeat.
Switzerland, on the other hand, defied some negativity heading into the tournament to start with an impressive 3-1 victory over Hungary in Cologne and a similar performance against Scotland would likely seal a last-16 berth.
READ FULL PREVIEW | Tartan Army and Switzerland brace for Scotland’s expected backlash
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 16
Scotland: 8
Switzerland: 5
Draws: 3
PREVIOUS FIVE MATCHES
- 01 Mar 2006: Scotland 3-1 Switzerland
- 18 Jun 1996: Scotland 1-0 Switzerland
- 08 Sep 1993: Scotland 1-1 Switzerland
- 09 Sep 1992: Switzerland 3-1 Scotland
- 11 Sep 1991: Switzerland 2-2 Scotland
