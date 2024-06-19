SCOTLAND VS SWITZERLAND STARTING LINEUPS

Scotland starting XI: Gunn, Raiston, Hendry, Hanley, Tierney, Robertson (C), McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor, McGinn, Adams

Switzerland starting XI: Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer, Shaqiri, Vargas, Ndoye

PREVIEW

Tens of thousands of kilt-wearing Scotland fans will take part in a pre-match march to Cologne Stadium ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Switzerland and they will expect to be rewarded with a vast improvement from Steve Clarke’s team.

Scotland has never made it out of the group phase in 11 previous major tournaments and while having already put themselves on the back foot, all is not lost. Although it almost certainly will be if they suffer a second defeat.

Switzerland, on the other hand, defied some negativity heading into the tournament to start with an impressive 3-1 victory over Hungary in Cologne and a similar performance against Scotland would likely seal a last-16 berth.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 16

Scotland: 8

Switzerland: 5

Draws: 3

