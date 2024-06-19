MagazineBuy Print

Scotland vs Switzerland LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch SCO v SUI; Group A Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Group A match between Switzerland and Scotland being played at the Cologne Stadium.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 12:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Granit Xhaka and Michel Aebischer of Switzerland.
Granit Xhaka and Michel Aebischer of Switzerland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Granit Xhaka and Michel Aebischer of Switzerland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PREVIEW

Tens of thousands of kilt-wearing Scotland fans will take part in a pre-match march to Cologne Stadium ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Switzerland and they will expect to be rewarded with a vast improvement from Steve Clarke’s team.

Scotland has never made it out of the group phase in 11 previous major tournaments and while having already put themselves on the back foot, all is not lost. Although it almost certainly will be if they suffer a second defeat.

Switzerland, on the other hand, defied some negativity heading into the tournament to start with an impressive 3-1 victory over Hungary in Cologne and a similar performance against Scotland would likely seal a last-16 berth.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Tartan Army and Switzerland brace for Scotland’s expected backlash

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Scotland vs Switzerland Euro 2024 Group A match kick off?
The Scotland vs Switzerland Euro 2024 Group A match will kick off on Thursday, June 20 (12:30 PM IST) at the Cologne Stadium.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Scotland vs Switzerland Euro 2024 Group A match?
The Scotland vs Switzerland Euro 2024 Group A match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where to live stream the Scotland vs Switzerland Euro 2024 Group A match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

