MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Albania score stoppage-time equaliser to hold Croatia in thrilling 2-2 draw

Albania will finish its group schedule against Spain in Duesseldorf on Monday while Croatia meets Italy in Leipzig at the same time. 

Published : Jun 19, 2024 20:27 IST , HAMBURG - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Klaus Gjasula of Albania celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.
Klaus Gjasula of Albania celebrates scoring his team’s second goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Klaus Gjasula of Albania celebrates scoring his team’s second goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Albania snatched a stoppage-time equaliser for a stunning 2-2 draw against Croatia in a thrilling European Championship contest on Wednesday but the result left both countries with a tall order if they are to progress to the last 16.

Klaus Gjasula proved both hero and villain, bagging the added time leveller after having earlier netted an own goal that saw Croatia go 2-1 up in the Group B clash at the Volksparkstadion.

The two countries now have a single point after their opening two matches and are left effectively needing to win their last group games on Monday if they are to progress into the knockout stage.

No team has made the next round with just two draws since the Euro finals expanded to 24 teams in 2016.

AS IT HAPPENED | CROATIA VS ALBANIA HIGHLIGHTS, EURO 2024

Albania had taken an early lead, but the Croats scored twice in the space of two minutes to revive their hopes in a match full of twists and turns and played to a backdrop of ear-splitting noise.

Andrej Kramaric grabbed a 74th-minute equaliser and then followed an own goal from Gjasula 120 seconds later as a dominant Croatia, which lost 3-0 to Spain in its opening game, fought its way back.

It had pounded away at the Albania goal in the second half after looking anxious and frustrated at halftime as its unfancied opponent went into the break ahead.

Qazim Laci’s 11th-minute header had Albania in an early lead, as had been the case against Italy in its opening game when it scored after just 23 seconds.

This time, they were a touch tardy, weathering early pressure before Jasir Asani whipped in a cross from the right that Laci got a glancing head to before it slipped under goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

The Croat keeper could have done better but made up for the slip with two key saves later in the first half, denying Kristjan Asllani and then stopping Rey Manaj’s diving header as Albania came close to doubling their lead.

Albania’s gritty determination - and the speed with which it seized counterattacking opportunities - belied its lowly ranking, some 56 places below 10th-placed Croatia.

A double change at the break for Croatia was followed by intense pressure on the Albania goal, with Thomas Strakosha saving from Luka Sucic and Mateo Kovacic to keep the lead intact right until the 74th minute when Kramaric, on his 33rd birthday, netted from close range.

He shot through the legs of Elseid Hysaj while wrongfooting Strakosha.

Then came a calamitous own goal as Ante Budimir’s shot, set up by Mario Pasalic’s pull back from the byline, was blocked by Berat Djimsiti only for the rebound to hit Gjasula and go into his own net.

But Albania was not to be outdone, and Gjasula sidefooted into the net with five minutes of additional time already played for a dramatic conclusion to the contest.

Albania will finish its group schedule against Spain in Duesseldorf on Monday while Croatia meets Italy in Leipzig at the same time. 

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Luka Modric /

Croatia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA 133/3 (14); Harmeet removes de Kock, Miller in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 19: Indian men’s, women’s tennis teams win bronze in BRICS Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Albania score stoppage-time equaliser to hold Croatia in thrilling 2-2 draw
    Reuters
  4. Spanish Grand Prix: Verstappen back in a happy place for F1 triple header
    Reuters
  5. Germany vs Hungary LIVE score and updates, Euro 2024: GER v HUN; Predictions, stats, starting lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Croatia vs Albania, Euro 2024: Klaus Gjasula becomes first substitute to score own goal in Euros
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Albania score stoppage-time equaliser to hold Croatia in thrilling 2-2 draw
    Reuters
  3. Germany vs Hungary LIVE score and updates, Euro 2024: GER v HUN; Predictions, stats, starting lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League: Jose Mourinho to take Fenerbahce to Thun for league debut with his new club
    AP
  5. Argentina at Copa America 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, team guide
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA 133/3 (14); Harmeet removes de Kock, Miller in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 19: Indian men’s, women’s tennis teams win bronze in BRICS Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Albania score stoppage-time equaliser to hold Croatia in thrilling 2-2 draw
    Reuters
  4. Spanish Grand Prix: Verstappen back in a happy place for F1 triple header
    Reuters
  5. Germany vs Hungary LIVE score and updates, Euro 2024: GER v HUN; Predictions, stats, starting lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment