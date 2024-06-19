MagazineBuy Print

Croatia vs Albania LIVE score, CRO 0-1 ALB, Euro 2024: Laci goal keeps the Eagles ahead in second-half, match updates

CRO vs ALB LIVE score: Catch the live score and updates of the Euro 2024 Group B match between Croatia and Albania being played at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

Updated : Jun 19, 2024 19:35 IST

Team Sportstar
Chastened by defeats to the heavyweights of Group B, Croatia and Albania both need a win in their clash on Wednesday to ignite their Euro 2024 campaign and give them hope of progressing.
Chastened by defeats to the heavyweights of Group B, Croatia and Albania both need a win in their clash on Wednesday to ignite their Euro 2024 campaign and give them hope of progressing. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Chastened by defeats to the heavyweights of Group B, Croatia and Albania both need a win in their clash on Wednesday to ignite their Euro 2024 campaign and give them hope of progressing. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group B match between Croatia and Albania being played at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

  • June 19, 2024 19:33
    Second-half!

    Albania with a slender 1-0 lead against Croatia as the second-half gets underway at the Volksparkstadion. 

  • June 19, 2024 19:18
    HALFTIME
    Half-time!

    Qazim Laci’s header keeps Albania in a 1-0 lead against Croatia at the break. 

  • June 19, 2024 19:18
    45+1’ CRO 0-1 ALB

    Manaj gets a shot at goal from inside the Croatia box but Livakovic makes another good save to keep Albania’s lead to just a goal. 

  • June 19, 2024 19:17
    45’ CRO 0-1 ALB

    Just a minute added at the end of the first-half!

  • June 19, 2024 19:16
    45’ CRO 0-1 ALB

    Kramaric’s cross from the left takes a wicket deflection and the ball might have found its way to a Croatia player. But fortune is on Albania’s side as it goes straight to Strakosha. 

  • June 19, 2024 19:12
    41’ CRO 0-1 ALB

    Kramaric gets the ball near the Albania penalty area and dances past a couple of challenges before lobbing it inside the box, hoping to find a teammate. However, the Albania defence comes out on top yet again and clears the ball without fuss. 

  • June 19, 2024 19:09
    38’ CRO 0-1 ALB

    Manaj almost gets to a loose ball inside the Croatia box but Livakovic, who had anticipated the danger, makes a timely rush and gets to it before the Albania No. 7 can reach it. 

  • June 19, 2024 19:07
    37’ CRO 0-1 ALB

    Modric takes the freekick, as he swings a cross inside the box but Strakosha does well to get a solid punch and clear the ball away to momentary safety. 

  • June 19, 2024 19:06
    36’ CRO 0-1 ALB

    Asani commits a foul near the Albania box and Croatia has a freekick in a dangerous area. 

  • June 19, 2024 19:02
    31’ CRO 0-1 ALB

    SAVE - Asani with a brilliant chance to double Albania’s lead. He gets the ball after a slight deflection sends the ball on his path. One-on-one with Livakovic, he shoots, but the Croatia keeper manages to make the save. A big save, considering the circumstances. 

  • June 19, 2024 19:01
    29’ CRO 0-1 ALB

    Asani with another good cross inside the Croatia box after cutting in on the right flank. The initial cross is headed away but the ball falls to Ajeti, who shoots on the volley. However, it is a difficult technique to pull off and the centre-back cannot keep his effort on target. 

  • June 19, 2024 18:57
    26’ CRO 0-1 ALB

    Majer’s inswinger from the left flank is excellent, with Petkovic getting at the end of it. Petkovic gets a header away but fails to keep his effort on target. 

  • June 19, 2024 18:56
    25’ CRO 0-1 ALB

    Perisic tries to win an aerial ball inside the Albania box but ends up fouling his marker. Albania has a chance to slow the pace and clear the ball from its own half. 

  • June 19, 2024 18:55
    24’ CRO 0-1 ALB

    The entire Albania team is back, defending in numbers as Croatia look to find an opening. The Eagles could not keep their lead for long in their opening match against Italy and will look to change that in this match. 

  • June 19, 2024 18:52
    21’ CRO 0-1 ALB

    It is end-to-end football as Croatia break this time.. The Albania defence quickly retreat as Brozovic takes a shot from outside the box. However, the grounded effort is not on target. 

  • June 19, 2024 18:51
    20’ CRO 0-1 ALB

    Modric takes charge and swings a cross inside the box. However, it is easily cleared away by the Albania defence. 

    The clearance sparks a countera-attack by Albania, with Bajrami leading the charge. He makes a run at goal, without any support. He is eventually closed down by two Croatin defenders and Sutalo manages to take the ball from him and send it back to his keeper. 

  • June 19, 2024 18:49
    19’ CRO 0-1 ALB

    Croatia’s urgency for the equaliser has just increased. The Vatreni are still searching for their first goal of Euro 2024. If they lose this match, it is most likely over for Dalic and his men. 

  • June 19, 2024 18:46
    15’ CRO 0-1 ALB

    Bajrami gets the ball on the right side of the box. He cuts in and then shoots low at the near-post. The ball takes a deflection off a Croatia player and goes out for a corner. Albania is flying high at the moment, while Croatia is all over the place. 

  • June 19, 2024 18:42
    GOAL
    11’ GOAALL! CRO 0-1 ALB! LACI SCORES FOR EARLY ALBANIA LEAD!

    Asani gets possession on the right flak and finds himself with plenty of time to whip a cross inside the box. Laci times his run to perfection to arrive at the near post and head the ball inside the net. Albania has another early goal and Croatia is on the backfoot yet again. 

  • June 19, 2024 18:39
    8’ CRO 0-0 ALB

    Petkovic get the ball inside the box and tries to send it to the back post with a lob, However, the cross is blocked.

  • June 19, 2024 18:35
    3’ CRO 0-0 ALB

    It has mainly been a midfield battle till now, with both teams looking to make inroads in the opposition’s final third. But the Albania supporters are doing their part. The atmosphere is electric inside the Volksparkstadion.

  • June 19, 2024 18:33
    1’ CRO 0-0 ALB

    Both teams started their Euro 2024 campaign with a loss but Albania put on a much more spirited performance in its 2-1 loss against defending champion Italy compared to Croatia’s 3-0 loss to Spain. 

    One would thing that Zlatko Dalic and his Croatia team will be under more pressure to win this match today. 

  • June 19, 2024 18:31
    Kick-off!

    The Euro 2024 Group B match between Croatia and Albania is underway at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

  • June 19, 2024 18:07
    Euro 2024: Complete points table after matchday 1

    Euro 2024: Complete points table after Portugal vs Czechia; Top standings in each group after matchday one

    Take a look at the Euro 2024 group-wise points table after the last match of matchday one between Portugal and Czechi on Tuesday.

  • June 19, 2024 17:50
    Croatia vs Albania, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of CRO v ALB Group B clash

    Croatia vs Albania, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of CRO v ALB Group B clash

    The Euro 2024 Group B clash will pit both teams against each other for the first time in their history, and it remains to be seen, which outfit comes out on top.

  • June 19, 2024 17:26
    Nedim Bajrami starts for Albania - Who is the player who created Euros history?

    Euro 2024: Nedim Bajrami of Albania scores fastest goal in competition’s history

    Bajrami found the net after just 23 seconds against Italy, breaking the previous record set by Russia’s Dmitri Kirichenko, who scored after 65 seconds against Greece on June 20, 2004.

  • June 19, 2024 17:25
    Albania starting line-up (4-3-3)

    Strakosha (GK); Mitaj, Arlind Ajeti, Djimsiti (C), Hysaj; Laci, Ramdani, Asllani; Bajrami, Manaj, Asani 

  • June 19, 2024 17:21
    Croatia starting line-up (4-3-3)

  • June 19, 2024 17:13
    PREVIEW

    Chastened by defeats to the heavyweights of Group B, Croatia and Albania both need a win in their clash on Wednesday to ignite their Euro 2024 campaign and give them hope of progressing. 

    Croatia has a rich World Cup history but has never replicated that at the Euros and began its latest attempt with a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Spain.

    Albania is at only its second major tournament and performed creditably against defending champions Italy in its opening match, taking an early lead before succumbing 2-1.

    EURO 2024: Licking their wounds, Croatia and Albania prepare for Group B dogfight

    Chastened by defeats to the heavyweights of Group B, Croatia and Albania both need a win in their clash on Wednesday to ignite their Euro 2024 campaign and give them hope of progressing.

  • June 19, 2024 17:06
    Where to watch the live telecast of the Croatia vs Albania Euro 2024 match in India?

    The Croatia vs Albania Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • June 19, 2024 17:05
    When and where will the Croatia vs Albania Euro 2024 match kick-off?

    The Croatia vs Albania Euro 2024 match will kick-off at 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 19, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

