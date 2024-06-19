Croatia vs Albania LIVE score, CRO 0-1 ALB, Euro 2024: Laci goal keeps the Eagles ahead in second-half, match updates

20’ CRO 0-1 ALB

Modric takes charge and swings a cross inside the box. However, it is easily cleared away by the Albania defence.

The clearance sparks a countera-attack by Albania, with Bajrami leading the charge. He makes a run at goal, without any support. He is eventually closed down by two Croatin defenders and Sutalo manages to take the ball from him and send it back to his keeper.